LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Don't worry, be greedy

The Deputy Prime Minister has said that the government will consider excluding agriculture from future long-term climate change targets.

That makes about as much sense as smoking during cancer treatment.

As the government struggles to reach our modest Paris target of 26-28 per cent below 2005 emissions by 2030, it's clear that animal agriculture is a huge part of the problem.

According to the International Journal of Climate Change, animal agriculture is the largest contributor to greenhouse gases in Australia - 50 per cent of emissions come from the livestock sector.

Globally, emissions from agriculture alone would be enough to put the Paris goals out of reach, even if all the other major sources of emissions were closed down.

Stopping the breeding, feeding and killing of animals is the quickest and easiest way to reduce greenhouse emissions.

To exclude one of the worst climate offenders, one that causes horrendous suffering to its victims, is grossly negligent politics.

Mr McCormack says he is "certainly not worried about what might happen in 30 years' time". How nice for him; our kids and grandkids certainly are.

- Desmond Bellamy, Special Projects Coordinator, PETA Australia

HARRY'S VIEW ON DONALD TRUMP IMPEACHMENT AQUITTAL

Harry's view on Trump's impeachment outcome.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

The third-term premier says she has 'the best job in Queensland' and will be here as long as the voting public wants her. Tell us what you think of her years in power.

Sonya Joy: Can't stand her, no one I know voted for her.

Christie Green: I think she is doing her best, but like most jobs there are improvements she could be doing.

Jan Richards: Used to like her but now can't stand her or her Labor colleagues. Absolutely useless.

Albert Zarb: The majority seem to disagree with the rusted on LNP supporters.

Democracy, if you offer what the people want they'll go for it. Looks like the LNP aren't appealing at a state level.

Greg Newman: Of course she has the best job. Still gets paid during lock down decisions she makes. The second worst Premier in the country.

Gayle Vea Vea: Ignore the haters! Doing a great job. Unlike what LootersNPlunderers and Crisafulli will do!

Peter Thomson: A complete disgrace to the office of Premier.

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: morningbulletin@news.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.