LETTERS: ‘I’m proud of climate change protest’

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
27th Sep 2020 7:00 PM
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

 

'I'M PROUD OF CLIMATE CHANGE PROTEST'

 

I am heartened, encouraged and just plain proud of the wonderful young people, worldwide, who spoke out against the horrors of climate change yesterday.

From Mackay to Mauritius, students made their voices heard, begging leaders to change destructive policies before it's too late.

Most of the protests were online (in Canada, online students went offline during the protest) and all were held with Covid guidelines in mind.

I'm a senior and I'm weary of what seems to be the catch-cry of my generation, that today's youth are indifferent, self-indulgent louts.

It was glorious to see those nay-sayers proved wrong yesterday.

Students, in school, studying the science, know that the burning of fossil fuels to meet the world's energy needs is what will, sooner rather than later, cause the death of that world, just as it, almost daily, causes the extinction of some inhabitants.

Elders, listen to the youngsters and take action now to decrease global warming. Please.

Brooke McReynolds,

Mackay.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN COMMENTS BELOW OR SEND US A LETTER 

HARRY'S VIEW ON THE LNP'S PLAN FOR A FOUR-LANE BRUCE HIGHWAY - STORY HERE

 

SMS TO THE EDITOR:

 

ANON. where is our fed MP lib is she hiding under a rock Vic park stadium greatest thing since slice bread an she's Mia.

 

LPMC. Premier Palaszczuk famous words are, We All Know, well YES we do. Your incompetence to manage Qld's Budget is noted, Pathetic Rural Roads, Health Service in disarray, Govt Staff levels unacceptable and now we hear more unfunded promises every day. Qld needs a New Premier with direction not one that is led by overpaid, job for the boys Labor Bureaucrats.

 

ANON. 25 mill for brown park that gets used 4 months of the year hang on rest it become a music bowl I thought music bowl was over the river where it belongs there goes the neighbourhood we need a multi sport stadium my money on Vic park labour gov what a joke.

 

ANON. we need a multi stadium waste tax's dollars on b park joke leave it for school football the labour gov is on the nose in Qld.

 

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: tmbully@capnews.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.

