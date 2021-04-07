LETTERS: Females who succeed are entitled to respect

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Battle of the sexes

Statistics have shown that women earning more than their partners are more likely to be victims of "domestic violence".

What is it in our male culture that offends men who feel frustrated and jealous enough to hurt and destroy a relationship with partners who outperform them?

Many females today are career women who have achieved their status in their own right.

Men seem to be more competitive than women, but is this a male-only attribute? Most males see themselves as the "breadwinner" in a relationship, failing to recognise that "gender equality" may mean their partners can also "bring home the bacon".

In the third millennium, women are liberated to progress in their work lives, to be promoted in many male-dominated, professional cultures. Women are just as capable but, historically, have been relegated to family and home duties as the norm.

Many professional women today are willing to forego family for careers. This tends to expose them to be labelled and victimised as far as their subordinates are concerned.

Women in power seems to be an affront to men not up to standard. It may often lead to war between the sexes, in working and home environments. Insecurity and jealousy may be the root cause of many physical attacks on the vulnerable.

Many cultures are environments where males and females interact but not all participants are mature enough to accept that females who succeed are entitled to respect.

Men play out their insecurities in power games where there are winners and losers. The rise in "relationship violence" in our society is alarming and concerning.

There is still the impenetrable glass ceiling to challenge women on the rise.

- Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

Amid allegations he is using coronavirus to distract from sexual assault allegations in Parliament House, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is now facing a potential wipeout at the next federal election.

Alofa Tau: I have every confidence in the PM. He is consultative and compassionate and working hard toward national recovery. I trust him completely.

Robert Sorensen: He has broke our economy as Treasurer and PM. Believe their spin at your peril.

Maureen Halligan: The Deputy Premier sounded like a complete goose with his tirade against the PM.

Una Slatter: A lot of rot, just wishful thinking on the Labor & Green Parties. Maybe put someone decent & worth voting for & there for the voters & then people might change their minds.

Daniel Everson: Wipe out by who? The alp have no chance.... again.

