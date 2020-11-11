LEST WE FORGET: Stanthopre reflects on rich military history

LEST WE FORGET: Sub-branch board member Norm Steele, Ron Lange and Southern Downs MP James Lister chat after the service.

WEEROONA Park came to a standstill at 11am as veterans and the wider community paid their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

On the 102nd anniversary of Remembrance Day, a large group gathered to reflect on the heroism of those who have served their country.

Attendees observed a minute’s silence before the last post was played by bugler James Wait in a service led by Stanthorpe RSL sub-branch member Norm Steele.

Guest speaker and Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said it was an important day to reflect on what it was like for the “soldiers who were sitting in the trenches”.

“The people today, I think, come here to remember and give thanks to our forebearers for the freedom that we often take for granted.” he said.

“My experience has been that over time, more and more people come to pay their respect on days like this.”

For World War 2 veteran and Stanthorpe RSL president Cryil Charwood, the service was the biggest he’d seen “in a fair while”.

The ongoing changes the world has experienced due to coronavirus are ones Mr Charwood loosely associated to those he’d seen during world wars.

“They can see what it is like really during a war; where people were governed by what they could or couldn’t do,” Mr Charwood said.

“They’re going through the same kind of thing but not as tough as what it was then.”

As the region’s rich military history continues to grow, Mr Charwood hoped more people would be educated on the sacrifices of the past.

“I’d like to see it carry on but I’m sorry that we don’t see our schoolchildren here,” he said.

“They probably have a service over there but it’s not the same as being there.”

