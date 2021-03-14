Menu
Millie Wooding, 20, has been reported missing.
Lennox Head woman, 20, missing for three weeks

Rebecca Lollback
by
14th Mar 2021 9:50 AM

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Lennox Head.

Millicent (Millie) Wooding, 20, travelled to Queensland and was last spoken to by family last month.

She has not been heard from since.

>>> Flooding possible from Sunday: SES, BOM

>>> Teen accused of Ballina murder makes plea offer

After several failed attempts to contact her, she was reported missing to officers from Richmond Police District on Tuesday, February 23, who commenced an investigation into her whereabouts.

Police have been told Millie was believed to be residing on Upper Edwards Street, Brisbane, but has since moved on from there.

Millie is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, of thin build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have information on Millie's whereabouts, in New South Wales or Queensland, are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

