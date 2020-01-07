Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Lehmann suffers foul Twitter hack

7th Jan 2020 7:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Darren Lehmann's concentration would have been on events on the pitch rather than his phone - but if he had checked his social media, the Brisbane Heat coach would have been in for a nasty shock.

While his team were taking on the Sydney Thunder at Sydney Showgrounds, Lehmann's personal Twitter account was hacked and used to post vile messages.

The account name was changed and the hacker used Lehmann's profile to share offensive political statements and web links.

 

Watch every single KFC BBL match LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO with FOX CRICKET's unmatched commentary line-up. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

Darren Lehmann’s account was taken over.
Darren Lehmann’s account was taken over.

 

The club were made aware of the hack and posted their own message to ensure fans were aware Lehmann had nothing to do with the posts.

 

More Stories

Show More
bbl big bash brisbane heat darren lehmann editors picks hack social media twitter

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cops catch alleged Killarney Co-op thief

        premium_icon Cops catch alleged Killarney Co-op thief

        News DROUGHT desperation forces staff to amp up security procedures.

        BoM expects isolated showers and thunderstorms

        premium_icon BoM expects isolated showers and thunderstorms

        News The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting isolated showers and thunderstorms to hang...

        FULL CIRCLE: Granite Belt carers donate to hurt NSW animals

        premium_icon FULL CIRCLE: Granite Belt carers donate to hurt NSW animals

        News IN THEIR darkest hour, Southern Downs’ border neighbours had their back. Now it’s...

        Stanthorpe resident finding her way through enduring drought

        premium_icon Stanthorpe resident finding her way through enduring drought

        News ‘We Aussies are pretty tough’: Facebook group breaking down the barriers between...