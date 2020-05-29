Legal bid to stop man planning coronavirus protest

POLICE are preparing a legal battle in a bid to prevent a Gold Coast man from staging a protest of more than 100 people at Surfers Paradise this weekend due to coronavirus fears.

Arjay Martin wants to protest against pandemic restrictions and is urging supporters to show up at Southport Courthouse this morning to rally against the legal move by police.

Mr Martin, who is in the final stages of becoming a lawyer, applied to police on Sunday to hold a protest of more than 100 people in Surfers Paradise.

In his application, Mr Martin stated the reason for protest was: "protest the lockdown, COVID exemptions applied for last week, formation of a state and federal party, etc".

Arjay Martin wants to hold a coronavirus restrictions protest this weekend. Photo: Facebook

Mr Martin has been running a Facebook group in which he claims to want to start up a political party with one of the main goals to re-establish an upper house in Queensland.

On Monday police rejected Mr Martin's protest application, citing the current pandemic restrictions.

"Direction of the Chief Health Officer on 15 May 2020 regarding easing of restrictions allows gatherings of a maximum of 10 people together in a public place where social distancing must be complied with," Senior Sergeant Myee Arandale wrote in the official objection.

"This application does not comply with these directions as 99+ participants are indicated.

"I am of the opinion based on reasonable grounds that if the assembly was to be held, the health and safety of members of the public would be placed in jeopardy."

According to documents filed in the Southport Magistrates Court, police attempted to mediate with Mr Martin but attempts to come to an agreement were unsuccessful.

The Southport Magistrates Court will this morning hear the application to determine if the protest will be allowed to go ahead.

Mr Martin has taken to his Arjay Martin for Australians Facebook page to ask for supporters to go to the courthouse with him this morning, claiming COVID-19 restrictions do not apply to the court.

However, during the pandemic the court has not been allowing the general public access and only those directly related to a case are granted access to the building.

Some lawyers and defendants are still appearing at court via audio or video link.

Originally published as Legal bid to stop man planning coronavirus protest