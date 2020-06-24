Legacy lives on: Former staffers relive their paper days

FORMER Border Post staff members have relived their experiences at the paper as it transitions to a new era.

In nearly 148 years, the paper has seen many changes and had countless faces contribute to its history.

Daryl Beddow may just be the longest serving employee to work for the paper, dedicating 44 years of his life to the job.

“I started in 1972 as a hand machine compositor, working with hot metal, and I’ve seen it through to digital,” Mr Beddow said.

“I’ve seen a lot of changes in my 44 years and I’m still in the printing business,” he said.

Robyn Murray served as a journalist and then editor of the paper for nearly two decades.

“I worked here as my first job out of college in 1986,” Ms Murray said.

“I started as a journalist, with Ken Whitton as the editor then, and stayed on with Peter Whitton until 2004.

“I was editor from about ’93 to 2004.

“It’s sad that, in two weeks’ time, the paper would have made 148 years since it put out its first edition.

“It’s still here, just not in that form,” she said. “It’s nice to think that everyone who has worked here for nearly 150 years has played a part in keeping it going and are part of that legacy.

“It would be the oldest continuous business in the town,” Ms Murray said.