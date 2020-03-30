Learning to work together as a team

SPOT ON: St Joseph's dress to the theme of "spots" for the day.

ST JOSEPH’S SCHOOL: Year 7 students spent three days at CYC Burleigh Heads for the annual Year 7 camp from Monday to Wednesday, March 16 to 18.

Teamwork activities included raft building, tubing behind a ski boat, a trivia competition, talent show, rock walk climbing and canoeing, and also an interactive indigenous cultural performance.

Before the students left for home, they headed back to the beach for a morning walk, followed by breakfast, tidying and packing up and then off for more tubing and raft building.

Students were extremely supportive of each other taking on challenges they had never experienced before, with much enthusiasm.

After three days of exercise, teamwork and fun, students returned with friendship bonds strengthened and a few sore muscles.

Staff Wellbeing

On Tuesday, March 24 staff at St Joseph’s dressed to the theme of “spots” for the day.

The initiative for this day was to help implement and support the school’s wellbeing strategy through raising awareness of wellbeing activities, promoting healthy lifestyles and positive mental health.

Angie Sims, who is the school’s wellbeing champion, took on the role to organise the day.

“This year, one of my initiatives is having a Staff Themed Fun Day each term,” Ms Sims said.

“ The idea of these days is for staff to enjoy a laugh which helps reduce stress and boost immunity.

“They can enjoy seeing each other dress up in the theme, and it becomes a talking point for students who notice a pattern with what staff are wearing.”

With all the anxiety and stress of the coronavirus issue, the themed day was a welcome distraction to staff.

Morning tea of doughnuts were provided to all staff.