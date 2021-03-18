Menu
Analysis of ASIC and ABN Lookup data reveals the full list of companies to close down in your area over the past year.
Latest business liquidations in Southern Downs

by Cathryn McLauchlan
18th Mar 2021 2:14 PM
NO liquidation appointment notices have been listed for businesses in the Southern Downs Local Government Area so far today. The total for the past year is three.

News Corp analysis of ASIC Insolvency Notices and ABN Lookup data shows the locations of company liquidations across the state.

Queensland-based companies operating without an ABN were omitted from the list below, however can be found in our monthly statewide list.

Here's the list for Southern Downs, listed by postcode in date order:

4380

Hook Trading Korea Pty Ltd, ABN: 53624453309, Main Business Location: QLD 4380, Notice Date: February 2, 2021, Liquidator: Domenico Alessandro Calabretta

4352

Hotshot Transport Queensland Pty Ltd, ABN: 42168943744, Main Business Location: QLD 4352, Notice Date: June 30, 2020, Liquidator: Adam Francis Ward

Ironbark Lumber Company Pty Ltd, ABN: 63120338481, Main Business Location: QLD 4352, Notice Date: December 21, 2020, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

Liquidators are appointed to wind up the affairs of a company when it closes down.

They can be appointed in a voluntary winding up of a business; whether initiated by members or creditors; or as part of a court-ordered winding up.

Their role is to sell off the business's assets and use the resulting funds to pay off debts, if there is any.

ASIC publishes liquidation notices, as well as other insolvency and external administration-related notices throughout the day every weekday.

Originally published as Latest business liquidations in Southern Downs

