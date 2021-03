Latest business liquidations in Brisbane

NO liquidation appointment notices have been listed for businesses in the Brisbane Local Government Area so far today. The total for the past year is 208.

News Corp analysis of ASIC Insolvency Notices and ABN Lookup data shows the locations of company liquidations across the state.

Queensland-based companies operating without an ABN were omitted from the list below, however can be found in our monthly statewide list.

Here's the list for Brisbane, listed by postcode in date order:

4006

Lifter'S League Pty Ltd, ABN: 97610638125, Main Business Location: QLD 4006, Notice Date: March 16, 2020, Liquidator: Andrew Weatherley

Restaurant Ventures Queensland Pty Ltd Trading As Bucci Restaurant & Bar, ABN: 80151255453, Main Business Location: QLD 4006, Notice Date: March 25, 2020, Liquidator: Abdul Chambal, William Roland Robson

Sp Financial Pty Ltd, ABN: 84155497911, Main Business Location: QLD 4006, Notice Date: April 3, 2020, Liquidator: Domenico Alessandro Calabretta

Teldaco Pty Ltd, ABN: 31079877731, Main Business Location: QLD 4006, Notice Date: April 7, 2020, Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton

The Stand Cocktail And Dessert Bar Pty Ltd, ABN: 91628324470, Main Business Location: QLD 4006, Notice Date: May 6, 2020, Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

Asap Developments Pty Ltd, ABN: 90618879520, Main Business Location: QLD 4006, Notice Date: June 1, 2020, Liquidator: Geoffrey Trent Hancock

Ipsp Billing Pty Ltd, ABN: 54139716546, Main Business Location: QLD 4006, Notice Date: June 9, 2020, Liquidator: Liam William Paul Bellamy

Back In Action Chiropractic Clinics Pty Ltd, ABN: 84619099802, Main Business Location: QLD 4006, Notice Date: July 17, 2020, Liquidator: Alice Fay Ruhe

Degani Drive Thru Rowville Pty Ltd, ABN: 20622025521, Main Business Location: QLD 4006, Notice Date: August 11, 2020, Liquidator: Bradley Vincent Hellen

Thorpevale Pty Ltd, ABN: 34096166817, Main Business Location: QLD 4006, Notice Date: November 16, 2020, Liquidator: Tracy Lee Knight, Damien Lau

Vlushe Cosmetics Pty Ltd Trading As "Vlushe The Cosmetic Label" And "Vlushe Cosmetics & Blowdry Lounge", ABN: 43621668559, Main Business Location: QLD 4006, Notice Date: December 21, 2020, Liquidator: Stephen Robert Dixon

Tuckeria Pty Ltd Trading As Tuckeria Fresh Mexican, ABN: 64106276902, Main Business Location: QLD 4006, Notice Date: January 25, 2021, Liquidator: Mohammed Shahin Hussain

Nu Healthy Cafe Fortitude Valley Pty Ltd, ABN: 92625446166, Main Business Location: QLD 4006, Notice Date: February 9, 2021, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

Carabella Resources Pty Ltd, ABN: 66143355471, Main Business Location: QLD 4006, Notice Date: February 11, 2021, Liquidator: Tim Michael, Will Colwell And Peter Gothard

Central Apartment Group (Qld) Pty Ltd, ABN: 26126247292, Main Business Location: QLD 4006, Notice Date: February 19, 2021, Liquidator: Kaily Lyn Chua, James Marc Imray

White Dance Studio And Aerobics Pty. Ltd. Trading As Formerly Kemp Law Pty. Ltd., ABN: 95167421954, Main Business Location: QLD 4006, Notice Date: February 23, 2021, Liquidator: Glenn Jeffrey Franklin, Jason Glenn Stone

4009

Rapid Mixing And Employment, Drafting & Layout Services No 2 Australasia Pty Ltd, ABN: 42159890374, Main Business Location: QLD 4009, Notice Date: January 5, 2021, Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton

Australian Road Base Designers & Equipment Systems-Specialised Pavements Queensland Pty Ltd, ABN: 75050417715, Main Business Location: QLD 4009, Notice Date: January 5, 2021, Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton

Velosi Australia Pty Ltd (In Liquidation), ABN: 65109169486, Main Business Location: QLD 4009, Notice Date: January 20, 2021, Liquidator:

4105

Riolake Pty Ltd Trading As Previously Trading As Bros Car Co, ABN: 85614274172, Main Business Location: QLD 4105, Notice Date: September 11, 2020, Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

Aldershot Pty Ltd, ABN: 75010021735, Main Business Location: QLD 4105, Notice Date: November 4, 2020, Liquidator: Helen Newman

4107

Da. Met Marine Pty Ltd, ABN: 82154058947, Main Business Location: QLD 4107, Notice Date: July 1, 2020, Liquidator: Nigel Robert Markey

4108

Bwtm Pty Ltd, ABN: 42103545035, Main Business Location: QLD 4108, Notice Date: February 8, 2021, Liquidator: Travis Pullen

4109

Hhjc Trading Pty Ltd, ABN: 85600393191, Main Business Location: QLD 4109, Notice Date: March 2, 2020, Liquidator: Steven Staatz

Aulier Health Foods Pty Ltd, ABN: 41165830893, Main Business Location: QLD 4109, Notice Date: March 13, 2020, Liquidator: Michael John Hill, Michael John Hill And Anthony Norman Connelly

Niagara Oceania Pty Ltd, ABN: 14628155671, Main Business Location: QLD 4109, Notice Date: June 22, 2020, Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

2 Chemist Pty Ltd, ABN: 44605448244, Main Business Location: QLD 4109, Notice Date: August 21, 2020, Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

4110

Choux Creme Pty Ltd, ABN: 62160152849, Main Business Location: QLD 4110, Notice Date: March 2, 2020, Liquidator: Patrick Loi

Driftco Management Pty Ltd (Member Voluntary Liquidation), ABN: 25108644373, Main Business Location: QLD 4110, Notice Date: September 15, 2020, Liquidator: William Roland Robson, Abdul Chambal

133 851 886, ABN: 84133851886, Main Business Location: QLD 4110, Notice Date: November 18, 2020, Liquidator: Bill Karageozis, Jonathan Paul Mcleod And Bill Karageozis

4112

Arshad Developments Pty Ltd, ABN: 69098863097, Main Business Location: QLD 4112, Notice Date: July 9, 2020, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

Somi Co Pty Ltd Trading As Teppanyaki Kitchen Garden City, ABN: 33622079930, Main Business Location: QLD 4112, Notice Date: September 16, 2020, Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

4113

Australian Associated Finance Pty Ltd, ABN: 51601846637, Main Business Location: QLD 4113, Notice Date: March 5, 2020, Liquidator: Anne Marie Barley

Diamond Hospitality (Wa) Pty Ltd, ABN: 43601520021, Main Business Location: QLD 4113, Notice Date: May 7, 2020, Liquidator: Stephen Robert Dixon

Harrison Civil Pty Ltd, ABN: 67627731453, Main Business Location: QLD 4113, Notice Date: May 27, 2020, Liquidator: Ben Verney

Riafa Pty Ltd Fka 'Enoten Pty Ltd' Fka 'Event Zero Pty Ltd', ABN: 51110659375, Main Business Location: QLD 4113, Notice Date: September 3, 2020, Liquidator: Shumit Banerjee

Australian Job Group Pty Ltd, ABN: 80609105982, Main Business Location: QLD 4113, Notice Date: November 10, 2020, Liquidator: Steven Nicols

Zuess Communications Pty Ltd, ABN: 63619754193, Main Business Location: QLD 4113, Notice Date: December 9, 2020, Liquidator: David James Hambleton

Ltl Enterprise Pty Ltd, ABN: 67105438560, Main Business Location: QLD 4113, Notice Date: December 22, 2020, Liquidator: Murray Daniel & Travis Pullen

4116

Gio Tech Electrical Pty Ltd, ABN: 81605442724, Main Business Location: QLD 4116, Notice Date: April 23, 2020, Liquidator: Michael Dullaway, Mark William Pearce

Flavour N Spice Pty Ltd, ABN: 70169307911, Main Business Location: QLD 4116, Notice Date: June 9, 2020, Liquidator: Christopher John Baskerville

Australia Lingfung Hotel Management Pty Ltd Trading As Formerly Traded As 'Ramada Hope Harbour' And 'Ramada Hotel Hope Harbour Gold Coast', ABN: 35628604937, Main Business Location: QLD 4116, Notice Date: August 6, 2020, Liquidator: Henry Kwok

4122

Barry'S Mt Gravatt Installations Pty Ltd Trading As Formerly Trading As Great Indoor Designs, ABN: 18083206286, Main Business Location: QLD 4122, Notice Date: October 12, 2020, Liquidator: Adam Peter Kersey, Anne Meagher

Abualtimman Services Pty Ltd, ABN: 63166592392, Main Business Location: QLD 4122, Notice Date: December 15, 2020, Liquidator: Rajendra Kumar Khatri

Lamington Investments Pty Limited, ABN: 11010088785, Main Business Location: QLD 4122, Notice Date: February 25, 2021, Liquidator: Simon Cathro

4153

Virtual Tech Pty Ltd (In Liquidation), ABN: 52158373203, Main Business Location: QLD 4153, Notice Date: March 6, 2020, Liquidator: Nick Combis

4154

Qcon Solutions Pty Ltd, ABN: 12145054182, Main Business Location: QLD 4154, Notice Date: September 1, 2020, Liquidator: Ian Alexander Currie

4178

Matthew Love Solicitors Pty Ltd, ABN: 83133528622, Main Business Location: QLD 4178, Notice Date: April 30, 2020, Liquidator: William Paul Cotter, Abdul Chambal

Eadie & Cain Industries Pty Ltd Trading As Adroit Insulation, ABN: 74613005646, Main Business Location: QLD 4178, Notice Date: May 21, 2020, Liquidator: Domenico Alessandro Calabretta

My Life Support Services Pty Ltd, ABN: 35125183360, Main Business Location: QLD 4178, Notice Date: July 21, 2020, Liquidator: Christopher John Baskerville

Clipp Pty Ltd, ABN: 59162347515, Main Business Location: QLD 4178, Notice Date: August 6, 2020, Liquidator: Liam William Paul Bellamy

Advanced Logistics For Timber Pty Ltd, ABN: 47623534305, Main Business Location: QLD 4178, Notice Date: November 13, 2020, Liquidator: Steven Staatz

Contented Chef Pty Ltd, ABN: 78604822693, Main Business Location: QLD 4178, Notice Date: December 30, 2020, Liquidator: Peter Anthony Lucas

4179

Gas Group Management Pty Ltd, ABN: 79621749273, Main Business Location: QLD 4179, Notice Date: June 17, 2020, Liquidator: Bill Karageozis, Jonathan Paul Mcleod And Bill Karageozis

4000

Ercc Group Pty Ltd, ABN: 58623427056, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: March 5, 2020, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

3 Brothers Investments Pty Ltd Trading As 3 Sisters Motel And Cottage, ABN: 76160246499, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: March 12, 2020, Liquidator: Mark William Pearce, Michael Dullaway

Mb01 Pty Ltd Trading As Formerly Trading As Coffee Club Bulimba, ABN: 16613786717, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: March 20, 2020, Liquidator: Mohammed Shahin Hussain

Donnik Pty Ltd, ABN: 94087490793, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: March 25, 2020, Liquidator: Thyge Trafford Jones

Vital Teams Enterprises Pty Ltd, ABN: 29631332968, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: April 20, 2020, Liquidator: David Lewis Clout

Cooltrip Pty Ltd, ABN: 45151635639, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: May 8, 2020, Liquidator: Marcus Watters, Richard Albarran

Matador Enterprises Pty Ltd, ABN: 50617936937, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: May 14, 2020, Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

D & L Deiri Pty Ltd Trading As Lj Hooker Bankstown, ABN: 69001137202, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: May 15, 2020, Liquidator: Steven Staatz

Mgc Entertainment Pty Ltd, ABN: 32626999595, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: May 21, 2020, Liquidator: Patrick Loi

Jb Trading House Pty Limited, ABN: 64625874115, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: May 26, 2020, Liquidator: Marcus William Ayres, Marcus William Ayres

Brett Stephen Lord

The Enniskillen Pastoral Company Pty. Limited, ABN: 57009658904, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: May 27, 2020, Liquidator: Damien Lee Hou Lau

Great Northern Aviation Pty Ltd Trading As Formerly Trading As Compass Jet, ABN: 17604932158, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: May 27, 2020, Liquidator: Peter Anthony Lucas

Oakhampton Pty. Ltd., ABN: 18010460910, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: May 27, 2020, Liquidator: Damien Lee Hou Lau

The Barcaldine Downs Pastoral Coy. Pty. Limited, ABN: 13009658717, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: May 27, 2020, Liquidator: Damien Lee Hou Lau

Cq4 Pty Ltd, ABN: 56625503013, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: June 8, 2020, Liquidator: Bill Karageozis, Jonathan Paul Mcleod And Bill Karageozis

Certica Cmo Pty Ltd, ABN: 43135637768, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: June 8, 2020, Liquidator: Bill Karageozis, Jonathan Paul Mcleod And Bill Karageozis

Hill Michael Associates Consulting Pty Ltd, ABN: 77086347300, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: June 10, 2020, Liquidator: Philip Campbell Wilson

Pony (Brisbane) Trading Pty Ltd, ABN: 50160620986, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: June 19, 2020, Liquidator: Steve Naidenov

Henderson Matusch Pty Ltd, ABN: 32107343091, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: June 30, 2020, Liquidator: Christopher Richard Cook

Idm Partners Pty Ltd, ABN: 76121421056, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: July 7, 2020, Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton

Retail Marketing Australasia Pty Ltd, ABN: 84604297403, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: July 24, 2020, Liquidator: Mitchell Herrett

Smg Investment Holdings Pty Ltd, ABN: 70620779295, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: July 24, 2020, Liquidator: Ashley Leslie

Redlaw Australia Pty Ltd, ABN: 36168908450, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: July 30, 2020, Liquidator: Andrew Weatherley

Asia Pacific Joint Mining Pty Ltd, ABN: 20156619484, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: August 10, 2020, Liquidator: James Taplin, Stefan Dopking

Lash N Brow Bar Pty Limited, ABN: 90629936894, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: August 12, 2020, Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

Stereotype (No. 242) Pty. Ltd., ABN: 70010166346, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: August 13, 2020, Liquidator: Lee Crosthwaite

Urban Construct (Qld) Pty Ltd, ABN: 20147376574, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: September 7, 2020, Liquidator: Stuart Otway, George Divitkos

Urban Construct Developments (Qld) Pty Ltd, ABN: 52149706267, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: September 7, 2020, Liquidator: Stuart Otway, George Divitkos

Urban Construct Project Marketing (Qld) Pty Ltd, ABN: 85161193808, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: September 7, 2020, Liquidator: Stuart Otway, George Divitkos

Hire Buy Sell Pty Ltd, ABN: 25140548205, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: September 10, 2020, Liquidator: Daniel Moore

Lacetal Pty Ltd, ABN: 90011011617, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: September 10, 2020, Liquidator: Stefan Dopking

Block & Son Pty Ltd, ABN: 22619442974, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: September 25, 2020, Liquidator: Liam William Paul Bellamy

Delphisquare Pty Ltd, ABN: 87620161239, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: October 1, 2020, Liquidator: David James Hambleton

Delphisquare Ipm Pty Ltd, ABN: 74620161186, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: October 1, 2020, Liquidator: David James Hambleton

Er 24 Pty Ltd, ABN: 36131206945, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: October 2, 2020, Liquidator: Nikhil Khatri

Advanced Solid State Power Pty Ltd Trading As Ausvolt, ABN: 74621363237, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: October 12, 2020, Liquidator: Glen Oldham

Citicrete Pty. Ltd., ABN: 40082958174, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: October 14, 2020, Liquidator: Nigel Robert Markey

Park'S Family International Pty Ltd Trading As The Journey Korean Restaurant, ABN: 22141914230, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: October 23, 2020, Liquidator: Thyge Trafford Jones

Lone Oak Investments Pty Ltd, ABN: 53600708521, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: October 29, 2020, Liquidator: Alice Fay Ruhe

Southern Moon Corp Pty Ltd, ABN: 36146473421, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: November 2, 2020, Liquidator: Mark William Pearce, Michael Dullaway

Pw Kitt Co Pty Ltd, ABN: 55635767047, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: November 5, 2020, Liquidator: Michael John Hill, Anthony Norman Connelly And Katherine Sozou

Jendeck Investments Pty. Ltd. Trading As Jendeck Industries, ABN: 41009804120, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: November 9, 2020, Liquidator: Lee Crosthwaite

Kynd Co Pty Ltd Trading As Hatana, ABN: 86141678051, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: November 9, 2020, Liquidator: Nikhil Khatri

Payam Data Recovery Pty Ltd Trading As Payam Data Recovery Pty Ltd, ABN: 45109364169, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: November 10, 2020, Liquidator: Nick Combis

Itsus Group Pty Ltd, ABN: 16602301182, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: November 16, 2020, Liquidator: Travis Pullen

Axis Brick And Blocklaying Pty Ltd, ABN: 95624298479, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: November 19, 2020, Liquidator: Mark William Pearce, Michael Dullaway

Australian Property Growth Limited, ABN: 56111628589, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: November 24, 2020, Liquidator: Andrew Peter Fielding

Quadra Pacific Management Pty Ltd, ABN: 31062842513, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: November 30, 2020, Liquidator: Mark Pearce, Andrew Heers

Quadra Pacific (Aust.) Corp. Pty Ltd, ABN: 70060599420, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: December 1, 2020, Liquidator: Mark Pearce, Andrew Heers

Langports Pty Ltd (In Liquidation), ABN: 47110889408, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: December 4, 2020, Liquidator: Matthew Jess

Diavolo Holdings Pty Ltd As Trustee For The Diavolo Trust, ABN: 53612092261, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: January 13, 2021, Liquidator: Jonathan Paul Mcleod, Jonathan Mcleod And Bill Karageozis

Impact Events Pty Ltd, ABN: 14629425314, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: January 22, 2021, Liquidator: Mark William Pearce, Michael Dullaway

A & S Sidhu Investments Pty Ltd, ABN: 54141976883, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: February 8, 2021, Liquidator: Travis Pullen

Multiplex Trinity Waters Pty Ltd, ABN: 11115963481, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: February 9, 2021, Liquidator: Samuel H K Shun

Australian Biorefining Pty Ltd Trading As Abr Process Development, ABN: 24110454254, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: February 18, 2021, Liquidator: David James Hambleton, James Marc Imray

Hdr Exploration Pty Ltd, ABN: 51126035541, Main Business Location: QLD 4000, Notice Date: February 24, 2021, Liquidator: Henry Kazar, Henry Kazar And Adam Nikitins

4060

Hargunn Ana Pty. Ltd., ABN: 35614618656, Main Business Location: QLD 4060, Notice Date: June 24, 2020, Liquidator: Rajendra Kumar Khatri

4064

Performance Training Solutions Pty Ltd, ABN: 87602425927, Main Business Location: QLD 4064, Notice Date: March 31, 2020, Liquidator: Jonathan Paul Mcleod, Jonathan Paul Mcleod And Bill Karageozis

Pommy D Pty Ltd Trading As Formerly Trading As "Petrol Clothing Co", ABN: 81151888532, Main Business Location: QLD 4064, Notice Date: May 8, 2020, Liquidator: Chad Rapsey

Behan Incorporated Pty Ltd, ABN: 44009683961, Main Business Location: QLD 4064, Notice Date: September 15, 2020, Liquidator: Philip Dyson

4065

Strong Coffee Pty. Ltd., ABN: 32165380487, Main Business Location: QLD 4065, Notice Date: September 23, 2020, Liquidator: Mark William Pearce, Michael Dullaway

4066

Somos Masa Pty Ltd, ABN: 71629052133, Main Business Location: QLD 4066, Notice Date: April 2, 2020, Liquidator: Travis Pullen

Australian Global Food Connections Pty Ltd, ABN: 78168427978, Main Business Location: QLD 4066, Notice Date: May 14, 2020, Liquidator: Bill Karageozis, Jonathan Mcleod

Phoenix Global Australia Pty Ltd, ABN: 77153702455, Main Business Location: QLD 4066, Notice Date: June 19, 2020, Liquidator: David Orr

Lanton Productions Pty. Ltd., ABN: 60010981183, Main Business Location: QLD 4066, Notice Date: February 9, 2021, Liquidator: Bill Karageozis, Jonathan Paul Mcleod

Hinchinbrook Island Pty. Ltd., ABN: 91010326879, Main Business Location: QLD 4066, Notice Date: February 9, 2021, Liquidator: Bill Karageozis, Jonathan Paul Mcleod

Summit Restaurant & Kuta Cafe Pty Ltd Trading As 'Summit Restaurant & Kuta Cafepty Ltd', ABN: 82078889371, Main Business Location: QLD 4066, Notice Date: March 3, 2021, Liquidator: Thyge Trafford Jones

4068

Nexpep Pty Ltd, ABN: 82114591249, Main Business Location: QLD 4068, Notice Date: April 15, 2020, Liquidator: Jonathan Paul Mcleod, Jonathan Paul Mcleod And Bill Karageozis

Yp Threads Pty Ltd, ABN: 55165684346, Main Business Location: QLD 4068, Notice Date: May 27, 2020, Liquidator: James Taplin, Stefan Dopking

Wan Chiahsing Building Consultants Pty. Ltd. Trading As Mongolian King Bbq Restaurant, ABN: 51056472390, Main Business Location: QLD 4068, Notice Date: December 18, 2020, Liquidator: Andrew Peter Fielding, Andrew Peter Fielding & Shaun Christopher Mckinnon

4069

Kenmore Properties Pty Ltd, ABN: 83009819390, Main Business Location: QLD 4069, Notice Date: March 19, 2020, Liquidator: Helen Newman

Quaack Services Pty Ltd Trading As Formerly Trading As Flugente, ABN: 66143660404, Main Business Location: QLD 4069, Notice Date: June 24, 2020, Liquidator: Kaily Lyn Chua, David James Hambleton

Budmint Pty. Limited, ABN: 84003979726, Main Business Location: QLD 4069, Notice Date: September 21, 2020, Liquidator: Bill Karageozis, Jonathan Mcleod And Bill Karageozis

K.L And B.M. Investments Pty. Ltd., ABN: 46009799875, Main Business Location: QLD 4069, Notice Date: October 8, 2020, Liquidator: Helen Newman

Meemont International Pty Ltd, ABN: 77155985505, Main Business Location: QLD 4069, Notice Date: November 20, 2020, Liquidator:

Reinhold Investments Pty Ltd, ABN: 49606788087, Main Business Location: QLD 4069, Notice Date: March 2, 2021, Liquidator: Andrew Weatherley

4070

Cosford Trading Pty Ltd, ABN: 29110315761, Main Business Location: QLD 4070, Notice Date: April 8, 2020, Liquidator: David Lewis Clout

Joralco Holdings Pty. Ltd., ABN: 74008116201, Main Business Location: QLD 4070, Notice Date: April 8, 2020, Liquidator: David Lewis Clout

On Ice Pty Ltd, ABN: 80086256215, Main Business Location: QLD 4070, Notice Date: November 11, 2020, Liquidator: Michael John Griffin

4075

Project Define Pty Ltd, ABN: 40616158046, Main Business Location: QLD 4075, Notice Date: August 14, 2020, Liquidator: Kristen Beadle

4005

Holmes & Collins Pty Ltd, ABN: 48607827243, Main Business Location: QLD 4005, Notice Date: March 4, 2020, Liquidator: Nigel Robert Markey

Mind Power Technology Pty Ltd, ABN: 13600460044, Main Business Location: QLD 4005, Notice Date: March 24, 2020, Liquidator: Mark William Pearce, Michael Dullaway

Revolution Australia Pty Ltd, ABN: 75601761620, Main Business Location: QLD 4005, Notice Date: October 23, 2020, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

One Design Pty Ltd, ABN: 45627051316, Main Business Location: QLD 4005, Notice Date: November 30, 2020, Liquidator: Christopher Richard Cook

4007

Splcomm Pty Ltd, ABN: 51147561377, Main Business Location: QLD 4007, Notice Date: May 19, 2020, Liquidator: Ashley Leslie

Platinum Business Services Pty Ltd Trading As Formerly Townsville Home Loans, ABN: 25151329305, Main Business Location: QLD 4007, Notice Date: May 20, 2020, Liquidator: Morgan Gerard James Lane

Visual Integrity Pty Ltd, ABN: 46156047282, Main Business Location: QLD 4007, Notice Date: August 10, 2020, Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

Better Call Benny'S Pty Ltd, ABN: 96639688074, Main Business Location: QLD 4007, Notice Date: November 30, 2020, Liquidator: Adam Bernard Preiner

4008

Fretne Pty. Ltd., ABN: 31083934114, Main Business Location: QLD 4008, Notice Date: November 5, 2020, Liquidator: Michael John Griffin

4010

Taxis Qld Pty Ltd, ABN: 14164425352, Main Business Location: QLD 4010, Notice Date: February 8, 2021, Liquidator: Travis Pullen

A.B.C. Bodyworks Pty Ltd, ABN: 94009701973, Main Business Location: QLD 4010, Notice Date: February 8, 2021, Liquidator: Travis Pullen

4011

Fx Investments Australia Pty. Ltd. Trading As Formerly Trading As "Direct Atm Australia", ABN: 65604035234, Main Business Location: QLD 4011, Notice Date: March 24, 2020, Liquidator: Stefan Dopking, James Taplin

Slb Media Pty Ltd Trading As Steve Boyle Studios, ABN: 66151860098, Main Business Location: QLD 4011, Notice Date: September 8, 2020, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

Sky Heights (Qld) Pty Ltd, ABN: 69100240702, Main Business Location: QLD 4011, Notice Date: October 26, 2020, Liquidator: Michael John Griffin

4018

Sb Interior Linings Pty Ltd, ABN: 46609747382, Main Business Location: QLD 4018, Notice Date: May 22, 2020, Liquidator: Stuart Otway, Anne Meagher

4031

Paramedics Australasia Ltd, ABN: 33095065580, Main Business Location: QLD 4031, Notice Date: August 18, 2020, Liquidator: Andrew Hewitt

4032

Zaria Group Of Companies Pty Ltd, ABN: 60620213336, Main Business Location: QLD 4032, Notice Date: March 18, 2020, Liquidator: Travis Pullen

Total Lifestyle Builders Pty Ltd Trading As Formerly Trading As " Lifestyle Kit Homes", ABN: 98110355372, Main Business Location: QLD 4032, Notice Date: June 19, 2020, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

4034

Muscle Nerd Pty Ltd, ABN: 87602471223, Main Business Location: QLD 4034, Notice Date: March 16, 2020, Liquidator: Andrew Brian Weatherley

Roselle Group Pty Ltd Trading As Pavarotti'S Pasta & Pizza, ABN: 99615543505, Main Business Location: QLD 4034, Notice Date: March 25, 2020, Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton

Bylaser Group Pty Ltd, ABN: 56145926889, Main Business Location: QLD 4034, Notice Date: July 6, 2020, Liquidator: David James Hambleton

Bylaser Holdings Pty Ltd, ABN: 58145927644, Main Business Location: QLD 4034, Notice Date: July 6, 2020, Liquidator: David James Hambleton

The Church Of Perfect Liberty Ltd, ABN: 30064320369, Main Business Location: QLD 4034, Notice Date: October 26, 2020, Liquidator: Anthony Castley

Inprint Pty Limited, ABN: 77010728971, Main Business Location: QLD 4034, Notice Date: December 31, 2020, Liquidator: Marcus William Ayres, Stephen James Parbery

Aquadux Pty Limited, ABN: 30096932633, Main Business Location: QLD 4034, Notice Date: January 7, 2021, Liquidator: Travis Anderson

G.W. Civil Contracting Pty Ltd, ABN: 69082690551, Main Business Location: QLD 4034, Notice Date: March 8, 2021, Liquidator: Lee Crosthwaite

4035

Habo Pty Ltd, ABN: 15608934381, Main Business Location: QLD 4035, Notice Date: March 13, 2020, Liquidator: Steven B Kugel

Joseph'S Hungarian Langos Pty Ltd, ABN: 36639242229, Main Business Location: QLD 4035, Notice Date: February 26, 2021, Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

4051

Vanilla Zulu Pty Ltd, ABN: 70623504870, Main Business Location: QLD 4051, Notice Date: August 6, 2020, Liquidator: Leon Lee

Arinda Holdings Pty Limited, ABN: 27091309572, Main Business Location: QLD 4051, Notice Date: October 19, 2020, Liquidator: Mark William Pearce, Michael Dullaway

4055

G. Dougall Dental Pty Ltd, ABN: 53065846540, Main Business Location: QLD 4055, Notice Date: November 3, 2020, Liquidator: Helen Newman

Koelec Pty. Ltd., ABN: 24063367868, Main Business Location: QLD 4055, Notice Date: March 5, 2021, Liquidator: Anthony Castley

4067

Zen Mbs Pty Ltd, ABN: 85106316670, Main Business Location: QLD 4067, Notice Date: September 14, 2020, Liquidator:

4073

Perc Group Pty. Ltd., ABN: 17163949166, Main Business Location: QLD 4073, Notice Date: October 28, 2020, Liquidator: Bill Karageozis, Jonathan Mcleod

4074

Yam Noodle Pty Ltd Trading As Yum Cha & Co And Singapore & Co, ABN: 64163243829, Main Business Location: QLD 4074, Notice Date: November 25, 2020, Liquidator: Mohammed Shahin Hussain

Proflek Pty Ltd, ABN: 93116235593, Main Business Location: QLD 4074, Notice Date: January 13, 2021, Liquidator: John Gervase Shanahan

Zuza Pty Ltd, ABN: 90105313022, Main Business Location: QLD 4074, Notice Date: January 19, 2021, Liquidator: Michael John Griffin

Belladontics Pty Ltd, ABN: 19130662565, Main Business Location: QLD 4074, Notice Date: February 2, 2021, Liquidator: Murray Daniel, Murray Daniel & Travis Pullen

Digital Infrastructure Pty Ltd, ABN: 42112477353, Main Business Location: QLD 4074, Notice Date: February 3, 2021, Liquidator: Marcus Watters, Richard Albarran

4076

Jj Loz Pty Ltd Trading As Le Snacks Fine Foods, ABN: 30609611592, Main Business Location: QLD 4076, Notice Date: June 15, 2020, Liquidator: Mark William Pearce, Michael Dullaway

4077

Floral Nails Pty Ltd, ABN: 84600579119, Main Business Location: QLD 4077, Notice Date: March 27, 2020, Liquidator: Michael Dullaway, Mark Pearce

4078

Avp Solutions Pty Ltd, ABN: 53155873617, Main Business Location: QLD 4078, Notice Date: May 8, 2020, Liquidator: Michael James Billingsley

Camalic Pty Ltd, ABN: 40101962798, Main Business Location: QLD 4078, Notice Date: June 18, 2020, Liquidator: Andrew Weatherley

4101

Rejv Services Pty Ltd (In Liquidation), ABN: 69081482457, Main Business Location: QLD 4101, Notice Date: March 3, 2020, Liquidator: Kathryn Jane Evans

The Chopspot Barbershop Pty Ltd, ABN: 51601569617, Main Business Location: QLD 4101, Notice Date: March 31, 2020, Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

Italia Spares Pty. Limited, ABN: 60010058134, Main Business Location: QLD 4101, Notice Date: April 7, 2020, Liquidator: Mark Pearce, Andrew Heers

Cj'S Cafe & Pasta Pty Ltd, ABN: 22628410846, Main Business Location: QLD 4101, Notice Date: June 24, 2020, Liquidator: Stephen Robert Dixon

Thefourpillars Pty Ltd, ABN: 53630172708, Main Business Location: QLD 4101, Notice Date: September 15, 2020, Liquidator: Leon Lee

The Cheese Pleaser Pty Ltd Trading As The Cheese Pleaser, ABN: 90616398031, Main Business Location: QLD 4101, Notice Date: January 29, 2021, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

Milton Seafood Pty Ltd Trading As Sea Fuel Milton, ABN: 34632395727, Main Business Location: QLD 4101, Notice Date: February 8, 2021, Liquidator: Bill Karageozis, Jonathan Paul Mcleod And Bill Karageozis

Artios Corporation Pty Ltd Trading As Artios Optometry, ABN: 45636644605, Main Business Location: QLD 4101, Notice Date: February 26, 2021, Liquidator: Mohammed Shahin Hussain

4102

Bentcon Pty Ltd, ABN: 17610276527, Main Business Location: QLD 4102, Notice Date: May 25, 2020, Liquidator: William Roland Robson

Harross Pty Ltd, ABN: 48122705239, Main Business Location: QLD 4102, Notice Date: May 25, 2020, Liquidator: William Roland Robson

4103

Ace Comics And Games Pty Ltd Trading As Ace Comics And Games, ABN: 71080867250, Main Business Location: QLD 4103, Notice Date: January 13, 2021, Liquidator: Grahame Ward

4106

Pop Concrete Pty Ltd, ABN: 28603792543, Main Business Location: QLD 4106, Notice Date: September 17, 2020, Liquidator: Mark William Pearce, Michael Dullaway

Pop Concrete Services Pty Ltd, ABN: 50146803143, Main Business Location: QLD 4106, Notice Date: September 17, 2020, Liquidator: Mark William Pearce, Michael Dullaway

4120

E.G Tech Pty Ltd, ABN: 21139189978, Main Business Location: QLD 4120, Notice Date: September 1, 2020, Liquidator: Thyge Trafford Jones

4151

Apsc Pty Ltd (In Liquidation), ABN: 39622532736, Main Business Location: QLD 4151, Notice Date: November 2, 2020, Liquidator: William James Harris, Anthony Norman Connelly

4152

Carina Meat Supply Pty Ltd (In Liquidation), ABN: 94086131964, Main Business Location: QLD 4152, Notice Date: March 27, 2020, Liquidator: Christopher John Baskerville

The Masta Glazier Pty Ltd, ABN: 83604873314, Main Business Location: QLD 4152, Notice Date: June 10, 2020, Liquidator: Christopher Richard Cook

4170

Basils Pty Ltd, ABN: 56009736654, Main Business Location: QLD 4170, Notice Date: March 19, 2020, Liquidator: Gerald Thomas Collins, Helen Newman

Irene Vassilakos Properties Pty. Ltd., ABN: 51053648730, Main Business Location: QLD 4170, Notice Date: July 22, 2020, Liquidator: Steven Arthur Gladman

Qlsa Group Pty Ltd, ABN: 78610595563, Main Business Location: QLD 4170, Notice Date: July 27, 2020, Liquidator: James Brown

4171

Ambrosia & Co. Pty. Ltd., ABN: 55608560756, Main Business Location: QLD 4171, Notice Date: April 9, 2020, Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

46 Cadell Pty Ltd, ABN: 82605036913, Main Business Location: QLD 4171, Notice Date: September 24, 2020, Liquidator: David John Kerr

Velocity Holdings No. 1 Pty Ltd, ABN: 53605677147, Main Business Location: QLD 4171, Notice Date: September 24, 2020, Liquidator: David John Kerr

1 Nathan Street Pty Ltd, ABN: 47604798281, Main Business Location: QLD 4171, Notice Date: September 24, 2020, Liquidator: David John Kerr

Vue At Red Hill Pty Ltd, ABN: 84166347413, Main Business Location: QLD 4171, Notice Date: September 24, 2020, Liquidator: David John Kerr

48 Orchard Street Pty Ltd, ABN: 88604816631, Main Business Location: QLD 4171, Notice Date: September 24, 2020, Liquidator: David John Kerr

4172

Bullzye Pty Ltd, ABN: 57114920311, Main Business Location: QLD 4172, Notice Date: March 11, 2020, Liquidator: Cameron Crichton, Graham Killer

Icon.X Group Pty Ltd, ABN: 36167301313, Main Business Location: QLD 4172, Notice Date: April 23, 2020, Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

Ascot Veterinary Surgery Pty Ltd, ABN: 85115421880, Main Business Location: QLD 4172, Notice Date: October 14, 2020, Liquidator:

Job Coaching Australia Pty Ltd, ABN: 28624587748, Main Business Location: QLD 4172, Notice Date: December 9, 2020, Liquidator: Nick Combis

Sma Industries Pty Ltd, ABN: 93164548065, Main Business Location: QLD 4172, Notice Date: February 2, 2021, Liquidator: Mark William Pearce, Michael Dullaway

Liquidators are appointed to wind up the affairs of a company when it closes down.

They can be appointed in a voluntary winding up of a business; whether initiated by members or creditors; or as part of a court-ordered winding up.

Their role is to sell off the business's assets and use the resulting funds to pay off debts, if there is any.

ASIC publishes liquidation notices, as well as other insolvency and external administration-related notices throughout the day every weekday.

Originally published as Latest business liquidations in Brisbane