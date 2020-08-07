Menu
Interior at Emeraude.
Food & Entertainment

Last weekend to dine at top restaurant after forced closure

Meghan Harris
7th Aug 2020 7:00 AM | Updated: 10:57 AM
AFTER more than two years, making it on countless 'best eat' lists around the state and featuring on national television shows for their incredible locally-sourced dishes - Emeraude is closing its doors.

The Hampton eatery has been named as one of Queensland's best restaurants and is a tourism drawcard for the area north of Toowoomba but can no longer trade as a fully operational venue because of a septic tank issue.

The doors will close on Sunday and owner Amanda Hinds said it was a sad time for herself, her team of 25 staff and those who support Emeraude.

The brioche doughnuts with rhubarb and custard at Emeraude.
Causing the problem is a water holding tank recently installed by the landlord that is not big enough to cope with the high volume of water the restaurant needs to operate.

However not all hope is lost with Ms Hinds telling The Chronicle last month that Emeraude would be moving to a new site, with details yet to be announced.

Yesterday on Emeraude's Facebook page, a post went up online reminding customers it would be the last weekend of trade, and it was met with many cries of disappointment.

Carmen Rogers said: "We are going to miss having a beautiful cafe to ride our horses to for Sunday breakfast and donuts with the lemon curd."

Emeraude at Hampton, owned by Amanda Hinds.
Fiona Neville: "Thank you for bringing such exquisite food to the high country! So many fun memories, amazing food and company- dining at Emeraude."

Lara Lamb: "We are and will continue to be heartbroken that you have been forced into this position."

Rosemary Jones: "We have all been dreading this week actually dawning and can't just imagine a week without Emeraude, your wonderful family and staff and then the sensational delicious dishes."

Kylie Anne Crawford: "I am devastated that you are closing. I love the food, staff and location! It is my favourite place to eat! I hope to see you open somewhere again soon."

