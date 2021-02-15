‘Last straw’: QAS volunteer lashes out over abandoned car

A VOLUNTEER with the Queensland Ambulance Service has lashed out after paramedics were called to the scene of a two-month-old car crash on Springbrook Mountain at the weekend.

On Saturday morning police and paramedics rushed to the scene of a silver sedan on its roof on the side of Pine Creek Rd after a call from a concerned motorist who spotted the vehicle.

The vehicle, which is on Springbrook National Park land, has been there since December 17 but has not been removed. There is also another black car that crashed in the same area on August 19 last year.

Queensland Ambulance Service volunteer Guy Livermore.

Police searched the area for the driver before reporting the abandoned vehicle to council.

Guy Livermore, who is a volunteer with the Queensland Ambulance Service, wrote on the Facebook page of the Springbrook Mountain Community Association that the incident on Saturday was the "last straw".

"We had three vehicles worth hundreds of thousands plus many highly trained personnel, from all parts of the coast taken from real emergency work because council/main road/national parks lack of giving a s***," Mr Livermore wrote.

"I don't give a rats behind. Who (sic) is responsible for these wrecks, get them removed!

"How about you charge the owners for removal after you get rid of them or sell what's left to the recyclers."

The sedan and black car have been the subject of a concerted campaign by the SMCA to have them towed.

Councillor Glenn Tozer.

On February 2 the group posted on its Facebook page that Division 9 councillor Glenn Tozer had agreed to engage a contractor to have the cars towed.

A post from the association on February 13 says if the vehicles were removed then "valuable emergency resources wouldn't be attending a rusting, vandalised wreck that's been months on the side of the road".

"Cr Tozer advised us in writing a few weeks ago that these cars were going to be removed by Council but he wasn't sure when. We are hoping that it gets fast tracked after this debacle."

Cr Tozer told the Bulletin that while the State Government passed responsibility for retrieving abandoned cars on state roads to the council, it did not have the same authority to deal with cars that have crashed in National Parks.

"It's definitely time for greater clarity about council cleaning up after accidents on state roads in and near National Parks and I've asked for our team to devise a solution also addressing who funds the sometimes expensive retrievals so the community can have confidence about reporting issues to us."

Originally published as 'Last straw': QAS volunteer lashes out over abandoned car callout