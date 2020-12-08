Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Controversial former MP Rick Williams has faced court after a bizarre dispute with his neighbour.
Controversial former MP Rick Williams has faced court after a bizarre dispute with his neighbour.
Crime

Last minute change as ex MP faces court

by Kara Sonter
8th Dec 2020 4:54 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Former state Labor MP for Pumicestone Rick Williams has today faced court after a bizarre offence in January this year.

Williams was initially charged with stealing on January 27 for the alleged theft of a Ningi neighbour's placard on January 25.

He had planned to defend the charges, and a trial date was set in Caboolture Magistrates Court for today.

However prosecutors offered no evidence on the charge of stealing, and Williams instead pleaded guilty to trespass and wilful damage.

While Williams was convicted, the court ordered he be released absolutely of the charges and will serve no further penalty other than being subject to a standard government offender levy paid by adults sentenced in a Queensland court.

Originally published as Last minute change as ex MP faces court

court rick williams

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Premium Content Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Education Queensland state schools have issued more than 370,000 suspensions over five years – a figure that is “way too high” according to an education expert.

        Nominate: Help find the best Xmas butcher in Stanthorpe

        Nominate: Help find the best Xmas butcher in Stanthorpe

        News Help Matt Preston find the best butcher or deli in Stanthorpe

        FIRST LOOK: New pet-friendly farmstay, tourist park

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: New pet-friendly farmstay, tourist park

        News The move into tourism was part of this Southern Downs family’s mission to diversify...

        Warwick residents brace themselves for severe weather

        Premium Content Warwick residents brace themselves for severe weather

        News Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall are all expected within the...