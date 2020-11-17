LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Stanthorpe’s best real estate agent

FINALISTS: Two industry experts will fight it out for the title of Stanthorpe’s best real agent. Photo: contributed

THE fierce battle for the title of Stanthorpe's best real estate agent is going down to the wire, with the competition currently too close to call.

Two industry experts tied for first place, each winning 24 per cent of the total reader vote.

The first was Bruce Green of Cold Country Real Estate.

Bruce received almost half of the total reader nominations, marking him as one of the clear favourites from the outset.

He will go up against David Schnitzerling of David Schnitzerling and Co Real Estate.

Readers Jo and Peter McKee described David as the "best ever" for his tireless efforts for his clients.

It's been a hard-fought contest, but can only be one winner - and it's up to you to decide.

Vote now for who you believe truly deserves the title of Stanthorpe's best real estate agent.