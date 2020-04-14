Large-scale mural takes art to new heights

READY FOR A REVAMP:- Louise Tait stands in front of the Mt Marley water tank.

WHILE Southern Downs residents are used to gorgeous murals around town, this latest project aims to take the art form to an highest.

The newest piece of mural art keeping Warwick artist Louise Tait busy is an almost 12m wide revamp of a Mt Marley water tank.

The artist was commissioned by the Southern Downs Mountain Biking Club to give the space a fresh lick of paint as part of their completion of the Mt Marley bike trails.

While is was a colossal task to take on, Ms Tait was already brimming with ideas as she started work this week.

“I’m absolutely stocked to be a part of the whole rejuvenation of the area. The tank was in such disrepair — so unsightly and poorly graffitied and just from the first lick of paint, it’s already made a huge difference,” she said.

“It’s brought it back to life.”

GAINING MOMENTUM: Louise Tait gets working on bicycle treads for the project

Believed to originally be part of the Stanthorpe water treatment plant, Ms Tait planned to cover the tank with a contemporary piece featuring gumnuts, the Southern Downs Mountain Biking Club logo and silhouettes of cyclists.

While Ms Tait didn’t know much about the lookout, she’d already come to relish the hidden spot, as she pulled out her cart of art supplies over boulders and fallen logs to work each day.

“The project will either break me or make me very fit,” she laughed.

“I don’t know if many people know of the spot but it’s just such so beautiful and so peaceful.

“The guys worked really hard to be put in decent tracks and seem to be quite proactive so I can’t wait to help them with the project.”