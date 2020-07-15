Menu
Cunnamulla police are appealing for the public’s help after thieves stole several items from a Holden Rodeo parked on the side of the Balonne Highway.
News

Large hunting knives stolen from car on side of road

Georgie Adams
15th Jul 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 11:02 AM
POLICE seeking public's help

BETWEEN 2.30pm on July 6 and 12.30pm July 7, two windows at the 'Drop in Centre' on Jane St, next to the Anglican Church were smashed.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the offence to please contact Cunnamulla Police on 4655 8900 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

CAR thieves

SEVERAL items were stolen from a car parked on the side of a highway, including large hunting knives.

Between 2pm on July 12 and 2pm July 13, a Holden Rodeo with Queensland Registration 010YWQ parked on the side of the Balonne Hwy near the intersection of the Mitchell Hwy was unlawfully entered and several items were stolen, including the number plates and car battery.

Police also said several large hunting knives, a large black checkerplate toolbox, and miscellaneous tools were taken from the vehicle.

If anyone has any information about this offence, please contact Cunnamulla Police on 4655 8900 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

