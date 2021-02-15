CRICKET: Toowoomba may have had home ground advantage, but it was Stanthorpe that held its nerve in a riveting Mitchell Shield final.

Coming into the Heritage Oval contest as slight underdogs, the border team launched an unrelenting bowling performance that was unable to be contained, leading them to a five-wicket victory.

The Lanza brothers - Liam, Hayden and Jordan - combined for eight wickets as Toowoomba was dismissed for 118 from 48.1 overs.

Hayden (3/8) and Jordan (4/13) had a collective seven wickets from 18.1 overs bowled, conceding just 21 runs.

Stanthorpe’s run chase wasn’t without its tense moments, with Joe Fry (2/13) bowling at an efficient rate from his 10 overs, as did Jace Hudson, who conceded just 19 runs from his 10.

The visitors were able to go along at a steady rate, and despite losing five wickets, were able to reach the target with 55 balls remaining.

Stanthorpe captain Jamie Carnell

“We’ve been here a few times before and it was bittersweet,” Carnell said.

“For us, we’ve done the hard yards this year and the boys have put in a big effort.

“We knew we had to turn up today to get the chocolates. Our bowlers turned up and bowled really well and we snuck home with our batsmen.”

Carnell praised the efforts of the bowling attack, which had Toowoomba on the ropes right from the outset.

“We needed to bowl well. The previous game we played against them, we didn’t bowl that well,” he said.

“They turned up today and they take most of the credit.

“There was rain here so we thought the pitch might play up a bit to start with.”

Despite going down the last time they played, Carnell said they came into the game with the self belief that they could get the job done.

“We were quietly confident heading into the game and you can’t really fault anyone,” he said.

“Everyone chipped in and did their bit to get us over the line.”

Originally published as Lanza masterclass helps Stanthorpe to Mitchell Shield success