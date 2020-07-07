Ladies find new home after QCWA closure

CRAFTY FUTURE: Carol Clark hopes the new community group will provide old CWA members an opportunity to get together and pass on their skills.

THE closure of Stanthorpe's QCWA rooms sent shockwaves through the community of dedicated women who would meet weekly for craft and cuppas.

One month on, a new group has been established to fill the void the group left for 98 years.

"Monday was the first time we've done any advertising that the group has started up, the majority of people who came along to start with were people who met at the CWA," group organiser Carol Clark said.

"We talked about moving forward, and how we wanted to see the craft group evolve into a community group."

The new group, which is yet to receive an official name, will be open to anyone regardless of age or gender, to learn new skills or just to mingle.

Mrs Clark said the diversity of crafting skills that members had could be appealing for anyone interested in learning a new hobby.

"We've got so many different skills within our group of ladies who have started the new group that it seemed silly not to put it out to the people," she said.

"If you want to learn a new craft or the older ones who want to have a social outing, it's all about the community.

"Most of the people who come into the craft and chat times will be women, just by nature and by the fact there's craft."

Many of the CWA members are looking forward to the new opportunity to be part of the community group.

The new group is set to meet on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to noon at the corner of Lock and Marsh St.

With members ranging from their 50s to late 80s, Mrs Clark said the passing down of skills made members feel like part of the community.

"It's nice to know that you're a valued contributor to the community and we know through our personal experiences, that giving any bit of help to the community is worth a whole heap," she said.

"It gives them a purpose.

"It does give people who would otherwise see themselves as an old person around town, a chance to give back."

"And we'll ensure that any money we raise in the community goes back to the community."

For more information on the group, contact Carol on 0400 800 112 or Brenda on 0400 090 054.