Lacing up old boots for great cause

LACE UP: Wendy Maitland hopes the community will get behind her to support the initiative.

A HERITAGE Bank employee is seeking support from her community, hoping the region can get behind one another and help kick off her initiative.

Wendy Maitland said she hopes the motto of a Northern Territory School ‘from little things big things grow’ will come into play here in Stanthorpe.

Ms Maitland is currently on the hunt for any unwanted football boots in which she plans on donating to the indigenous students at Kalkaringi School.

“The school has around 180 students and is located around 480 kilometres south west of Katherine in the Northern Territory,” Ms Maitland said.

She said all the children love to play out on the school oval but have a difficult time doing so due to the large prickles that grow on the ground.

After visiting her sister who is the principal of the school, Ms Maitland said she wanted to do something to help.

“They are trying to get rid of the prickles but it’s a very long process.

“In the meantime I decided to collect as many pairs of football boots as I can for them.”

She said she put ‘two and two together’ when her work colleague didn’t know what to do with her son’s outgrown football boots.

“The football season is just starting so a lot of families will be getting out all of their gear to see if it still fits.

“It’s the perfect time to get rid of any unwanted boots,” she said.

Principal of Kalkaringi School and Wendy’s sister Anne said the students are ‘football fanatics’.

“We have an oval that is constantly groomed for those horrible big goathead prickles, so when they are playing footy they need to have boots on,” she said.

“Our nearest shopping centre is 480 kilometres away so you can just duck down and grab yourself a pair of boots before the match. Anything that comes to them they are very appreciative of.”

Ms Maitland’s pile has already begun after taking her idea to Facebook, but hopes to gather as many as she can.

“Any brand, any size.

“Stanthorpe has received awesome support from other communities throughout the drought and fire. It would be great to support another small remote community in this way.

“We are trying to get some help with getting them there, but we are still working on that. Hopefully Australia Post or a courier can help us out,” she said.

If you have a pair or two of unwanted football boots that you would like to donate to the children of Kalkaringi contact Wendy on 0421 126 947 or drop them off at Lifestyle Footwear on Maryland St.