Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
"Their arguments are not that different to the anti-vaxxers, in terms of saying: 'I don't care what the science says, I have this particular view and I'm just going to say we shouldn't adopt a policy'," Mr Burke told Sky News on Thursday.
Politics

Labor MP links climate deniers to anti-vax

by Rebecca Gredley
16th Jan 2020 10:38 AM

ARGUING against the science of climate change is similar to not believing in vaccinations, a senior federal Labor MP says.

Tony Burke, a former sustainability and environment minister, says the Morrison government's climate policies continue to be watered down by a handful of MPs who don't believe in climate change.

"Their arguments are not that different to the anti-vaxxers, in terms of saying: 'I don't care what the science says, I have this particular view and I'm just going to say we shouldn't adopt a policy'," Mr Burke told Sky News on Thursday.

More Stories

Show More
anti vacciantion climate change federal labor labor mp science

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drought blamed for ‘horrendous’ rise in animal cruelty

        premium_icon Drought blamed for ‘horrendous’ rise in animal cruelty

        News DAYS FROM DEATH: RSPCA called to over 80 properties in Warwick where animals are found abandoned, malnourished, emaciated.

        Iconic figure focus of brand new biography

        Iconic figure focus of brand new biography

        News A pioneer of local Italian fruit and wine on the Granite Belt from 1874, will be...

        Pumps, pipes and bores to save Warwick running dry in August

        premium_icon Pumps, pipes and bores to save Warwick running dry in August

        News FULL details on the drought solutions local politicians are chasing as time runs...

        Soaked up: Border now bore reliant

        premium_icon Soaked up: Border now bore reliant

        News Southern Downs Regional Council has been forced into sourcing bore water for...