Kyrgios thrown under the bus on live TV

Today host Karl Stefanovic has thrown Australian tennis superstar Nick Kyrgios under the bus live on air during a lighthearted exchange on Thursday morning.

Days after revealing he would not participate in this year's US Open, Kyrgios was invited onto Channel 9's morning show to chat with Stefanovic and Ally Langdon.

During the interview, Stefanovic decided to ask the World No. 40 about his personal life having seen images of Kyrgios with his new partner on Instagram.

However, the Channel Nine star foolishly queried about the wrong girl, instead mentioning the 25-year-old's ex-girlfriend - Russian tennis star Anna Kalinskaya - leaving Kyrgios red-faced.

Karl Stefanovic: Nick, you look incredibly happy, the happiest I've ever seen you and I do like looking at your Instagram … seems like someone else is making you happy. How are things - can I ask how are things with Anna? Is it all cool?

Nick Kyrgios: Oh, geez! No, I've actually got a new girlfriend, mate. You've just thrown me under the bus on live television.

Ally Langdon: It was the right pictures, it was the wrong name.

KS: Who is the new girl? Tell us all about it.

NK: Her name is Kiara. You'd love her, mate. Don't get too jealous. Incredibly happy obviously this time. It has been awesome just actually spending time with my family. I haven't seen them in a while. It is good seeing them. My sister is back home as well and I just had a lot of things I had to change the last couple of months. It's all going on track and obviously lucky enough to have met her and she makes me incredibly happy. Moving forward, I'm happy with her.

KS: I'll MC your wedding for you.

NK: No worries, Karl.

AL: Nick, check your DMs because Karl sent you one a few weeks back and you haven't replied. He's very upset.

NK: What is your Instagram, Karl? I'll follow you right now.

KS: Just my name.

Last month, Kyrgios posted a couple of snaps to Instagram alongside love interest Chiara Passari, captioning one of the photos: "Happiness is found."

Kyrgios has been hanging out in his hometown of Canberra during lockdown after the ATP tour was suspended because of COVID-19, as his love life captured more attention than his tennis.

Nick Kyrgios with love interest Chiara Passari.

Nick Kyrgios and Chiara Passari.

In May, Kyrgios and Kalinskaya - who had been spotted together at an NBA game and watching each other's matches - confirmed they were no longer in a relationship.

"We just went our separate ways," Kyrgios told fans during a video game live stream. "Unfortunately things didn't work out. We had some fun memories."

Kalinskaya later clarified Kyrgios was a "good person" and "did nothing" after posting cryptic messages on Instagram at the time of their split.

"We broke up. We aren't friends," Kalinskaya wrote.

"I understand you are his friends and it's cool but I'm not going to talk about him. Have some respect for me as well please."

On Sunday morning, Kyrgios read out a letter on his social media channels where he slammed tennis players and officials for pushing through with the New York tournament in the middle of a pandemic. He branded the sport "selfish" as he called on players to reconsider their participation in this year's US Open, due to begin on September 1st.

Speaking on Today, Kyrgios explained why it was an "easy decision" to withdraw from the grand slam tournament.

"With everything going on over in the States at the moment, obviously with COVID but I mean even with the movement, and you know the whole protest and all that type of stuff going on over there, I don't think at the moment it is the correct time to go ahead with sport in my opinion," Kyrgios said on Thursday morning.

"With safety issues, it wasn't too hard of a decision for me to stay home during this time and I'm continually training but also just staying home with my family and friends, making sure everyone is safe.

"I think the effort that Australia's gone to, to originally have gone to zero restrictions around Australia, obviously now it is starting to inflate again but hopefully we can get back on track and have no restrictions."

During the lockdown, Kyrgios has been focusing on his fitness as he prepares for a return to professional tennis, potentially at the French Open in late September. However, the Canberra-born star is uncertain which events he can safely take part in, and warned next year's Australian Open may not go ahead.

"I have been on court training and staying to stay fit, trying to stay in shape. When I will be asked to play I want to be ready," Kyrgios said.

"I want to be back to playing at that high level which I was playing at the start of the year.

"I'm not sure the Australian Open this time will be going ahead as it did at the start of the year, obviously with the pandemic in Melbourne. I heard on the radio today, you know, I think 700 new cases, we reached new heights in deaths. Sad times really in Melbourne, so I'm not too sure if the Australian Open will go on."

Kyrgios remains outspoken against rivals who have not been adequate role models during the coronavirus pandemic, and reiterated his tough stance on Channel Nine.

"I'm not taking a shot at any of the players who have acted in the right manner and going about it … hopefully the bubble is a success like we see the NBA going ahead at the moment," Kyrgios said.

"Obviously some of the previous players, their behaviour throughout this time I don't think has been great at all, especially coming from some of our leaders of the sport at the top of our game supposed to be setting an example for the rest of the tour.

"Them coming to me about behaviour on the court shows their intellectual level to be honest. Putting lives at risk is not comparable."

Originally published as Kyrgios thrown under the bus on live TV