Kyrgios injury hands Millman chance
JOHN Millman has replaced the injured Nick Kyrgios in Australia's line-up for Sunday's ATP Cup clash against Canada at Pat Rafter Arena.
Kyrgios was due to play Felix Auger-Aliassime in the opening match of the Group F tie.
But a sore back has forced Kyrgios out, with Brisbane-born Millman to replace him.
Millman also stepped in for an injured Kyrgios during the Davis Cup in November.
In Sunday's other singles match, Australia's Alex de Minaur will play Canada's Denis Shapovalov.