Nick Kyrgios has a sore back. Pic: AAP
Tennis

Kyrgios injury hands Millman chance

by Marco Monteverde
5th Jan 2020 10:40 AM

JOHN Millman has replaced the injured Nick Kyrgios in Australia's line-up for Sunday's ATP Cup clash against Canada at Pat Rafter Arena.

Kyrgios was due to play Felix Auger-Aliassime in the opening match of the Group F tie.

But a sore back has forced Kyrgios out, with Brisbane-born Millman to replace him.

John Millman (left) is coming off the bench to replace Nick Kyrgios. Pic: Getty Images
Millman also stepped in for an injured Kyrgios during the Davis Cup in November.

In Sunday's other singles match, Australia's Alex de Minaur will play Canada's Denis Shapovalov.

