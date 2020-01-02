Kyrgios proposes fundraiser to help the bushfire affected

Ahead of the highly anticipated ATP Cup, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios celebrated the new year with “a couple of frothies”.

AUSTRALIAN tennis star Nick Kyrgios has proposed an ingenious idea to help those affected by the terrible bushfires around Australia.

Some of the world's biggest tennis stars - including world No.1 Rafael Nadal - are in Australia preparing for the upcoming ATP Cup and highly anticipated Australian Open.

As fires rage throughout the country, Kyrgios has begged Tennis Australia to use their presence to help raise funds for the firefighters and affected communities.

The 24-year-old posted to Twitter on Wednesday, demanding Tennis Australia take action and organise a charity exhibition match to help those affected by the devastating fires.

Teammate John Millman called it a "great shout".

C'mon @TennisAustralia surely we can do a pre @AustralianOpen exho to raise funds for those affected by the fires? 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 1, 2020

Great shout that https://t.co/Ru8jrouVfq — John Millman (@johnhmillman) January 1, 2020

Agree. Would be flipping amazing! — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 1, 2020

Good on you, Nick🙌🏻 — Megan Hustwaite (@MeganHustwaite) January 1, 2020

Kyrgios was in vintage form on Wednesday, saying he'd kept fit so far in 2020 while also enjoying a few "frothies" in the lead-up to the ATP Cup.

Fronting the media ahead of Australia's Group F battle in Brisbane against Germany, Greece and Canada, the 24-year-old seemingly had few concerns about injuries - or the huge suspended ban hanging over him this year.

"I have had no injuries of yet this year," quipped the world No.30, whose recurring collarbone problem forced him out of Australia's Davis Cup quarter-final rubber against Canada in November.

"I have had one session - the body held up well."

Nick Kyrgios has a track record of drinking alcohol before major tennis events.

Having raised eyebrows when he was seen drinking until 11.30pm the night before he lost last year's second-round Wimbledon clash with Rafael Nadal, Kyrgios could have been forgiven for keeping quiet his new year celebrations, but he was quite happy to elaborate on that too.

"I had a couple of frothies last night, I am feeling good," he said.

Kyrgios's on-court behaviour will no doubt also come under scrutiny in Brisbane. He will start 2020 with a 16-week suspended ban and fine that he copped from ATP officials last year.

Asked if he was in a good space now, Kyrgios shrugged and said: "I mean, it is New Year's today.

"I am feeling all right. I feel refreshed."

The former world No.13 finally got serious, saying the team environment of the ATP Cup would bring out his best.

"I love being around the boys. I love the team environment," he said.

Australia’s ATP Cup team.

"I do what I can to get the best out of these boys and I know I have their support - I just go out and bring good energy.

"And us Aussies we travel throughout the year. I was away for six and a half months (in 2019) so to be able to play in front of our home fans is awesome."

The 24-year-old is joined by world No.18 Alex de Minaur in the Australian team for the inaugural 24-team event, which starts on Friday.

