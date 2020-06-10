Menu
A police officer who produced singlets adorned with an offensive slogan referencing the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Kumanjayi Walker has been sacked.
'Don’t wanna get shot, DON’T stab a cop' officer sacker

by JASON WALLS
10th Jun 2020 6:42 PM
AN NT Police officer who produced singlets adorned with an offensive slogan referencing the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Kumanjayi Walker in Yuendumu last year has been sacked.

The 61-year-old was suspended without pay in April after distributing the singlets emblazoned with the words "Don't wanna get shot, DON'T stab a cop!".

Constable Zach Rolfe was charged with murder over Mr Walker's death and is contesting the charge in court.

In April, Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker said he had been made aware of "highly inappropriate content that has been posted on social media" and called for an investigation.

He condemned the content in the post and urged people to delete the post and not share it.

Mr Chalker offered his sincere apology to the community for the actions of the individual or individuals who may have created the material that has appeared.

At the time of the suspension, Assistant Commissioner Michael White described the slogan as highly inappropriate and the officer's actions as "disgraceful"."For a serving officer to be involved in this behaviour brings disrepute to the entire police force and this behaviour is unacceptable," he said.

"I reiterate the Commissioner's apology to the community for the conduct of this member."

