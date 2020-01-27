BREAKING: Kobe Bryant confirmed killed in helicopter crash

NBA legend Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash aged 41.

TMZ reported the iconic basketballer died in an accident in Calabasas, California. American news outlet ABC also reported Bryant was killed, while the NBA's most well-known reporter Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the news for ESPN.

Our ABC affiliate in Los Angeles has confirmed...Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash. https://t.co/V90d9tyW53 — Scott Abraham (@ScottABC7) January 26, 2020 Kobe Bryant is among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

The LA County Sheriff's office tweeted five people were confirmed dead, with no survivors in the helicopter crash. The authorities have not confirmed the identities of those killed.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

The Los Angeles Times reports Bryant died when the helicopter he was in crashed into hills amid foggy conditions shortly before 10am Sunday local time.

The crash reportedly sparked a brush fire that made it difficult for emergency workers in their initial rescue efforts.

TMZ reports a fire broke out on board the helicopter, causing the tragic accident.

Kobe Bryant has tragically died.

Bryant's wife Vanessa was not on board, reports say. The pair have four daughters: Gianna, Natalia, Bianca and Capri.

Capri is the youngest of the four and was born in June last year.

Bryant is one of the most famous players to ever step foot on a basketball court. He has scored the fourth-most points of anyone in the league's history, being surpassed just last week by fellow superstar LeBron James.

Starting with The Los Angeles Lakers in 1996, Bryant enjoyed a professional career spanning two decades as he became the face of the iconic NBA franchise.

He won five NBA championships with the Lakers and was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in two NBA Finals campaigns.

West's Kobe Bryant, of the Los Angeles Lakers, smiles as he stands next to East's LeBron James, of the Miami Heat, during the NBA basketball All-Star Game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2011. The West won 148-143. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

An 18-time All-Star, Bryant was recognised as the league's MVP in 2008 and was also a two-time Olympic gold medallist, helping guide the USA to titles in 2008 in Beijing and 2012 in London.

Known as Black Mamba, Bryant retired in 2016, signing off by dropping 60 points in his final game.

The accident is under investigation. Source - Channel 9

The helicopter was described as a Sikorsky S-76, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Allen Kenitzer said.

The FAA will investigate the incident.