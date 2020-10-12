Koala Whisperer: Izzy thrust onto world stage

SHE may only be 13 years old, but Izzy Bee is already a global name putting Magnetic Island on the world map.

Izzy is riding high after her wildlife conservation show, Izzy's Koala World, launched last month on streaming giant Netflix.

The series follows Izzy and her veterinary mum Dr Ali Bee as they care for injured and orphaned koalas at the Magnetic Island Koala Hospital.

Affectionately known as the "Koala Whisperer", Izzy's life has changed dramatically.

"I did an interview for Hollywood Daily Access in America and they were asking about what koalas we had at the moment and what my daily morning routine is with the koalas," she said.

"I have also done a few other (interviews) in America with Hallmark and Home and I have done phone calls with a European newspaper and German newspaper."

Despite her instant fame, Izzy said her life still "felt normal".

"It doesn't really feel like anything is different, nothing that dramatic has changed," she said.

"I really didn't know it would be such a big thing, I just think it is really good that I am inspiring young kids out there."

Dr Bee said Izzy had been inundated with messages from around the world.

"We have had touching communications from families saying, my child has autism or my child has a fractured wrist and he has sat there and has been glued to the screen watching Izzy," she said.

