Kamie Jessie Kruger knocked a drink out of another woman's hand, landing her before court.
News

Knocking drink out of woman’s hand takes unexpected turn

Carlie Walker
27th Jan 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 12:36 PM
Knocking a drink out of someone's hand at a Hervey Bay hotel had unexpected consequences for one woman.

Kamie Jessie Kruger appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week and pleased guilty to one count of assault.

The court heard she was at the Bayswater Hotel in Urangan when she approached another woman at the bar.

Kruger said "hello c**t" and knocked the drink from the other woman's hand.

The court heard the other woman's partner then grabbed Kruger and threw her to the ground.

The court heard Kruger could not recall the incident and the "whole night was a bit fuzzy".

She had travelled from Brisbane to appear in court.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said Kruger was affected by alcohol at the time and had been attacked herself.

She had no criminal history.

Kruger was placed on a $300 good behaviour bond and no conviction was recorded.

