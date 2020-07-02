AN ILUKA man who told his father "I can't wait to run you through with this" while holding a 30cm kitchen knife during a frightening incident has been jailed for a series of domestic violence offences.

Dane Adam Williams, 37, faced Grafton Local Court on Tuesday to be sentenced after pleading guilty to a number of charges including contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO, destroy or damage property, stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm use offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence and common assault.

According to police facts tendered to the court, on October 24 last year at about 9pm Williams and his father got into an argument in their Iluka home over Williams' mental health when he slapped his father and threw a TV remote and pedestal fan at him.

Police were called to the home and found Williams hiding in a bedroom cupboard.

On March 23, 2020, while under an AVO, Williams again got into a violent argument with his father.

Williams was drinking in the Iluka home when at about 11.30pm the father left to take the dog for a walk to avoid his agitated son and when he got back he found that Williams had ripped a door off its hinges and punched holes in it.

Police were called and Williams was arrested and granted bail, with no contact with his father a condition of bail.

Just six days later Williams contacted the victim and said he needed a place to stay. The next day after leaving in the morning, at about 4.30pm Williams returned to the home and started rummaging around in the kitchen. His father said that he would make some food later, to which Williams replied "you can go and get f---ed" and then while holding a 30cm kitchen knife said "I can't wait to run you through with this".

During his sentencing magistrate Kathy Crittenden said there was a clear link between Williams' history of alcohol use and offending, and was exposed to domestic violence during his upbringing.

Williams was sentenced to a jail term of 18 months, with a non-parole period of nine months.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.