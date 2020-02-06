Menu
Kirk Douglas with son Michael Douglas in 2003.
Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas dead

6th Feb 2020 9:37 AM

Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, who was one of the world's biggest movie stars in the 1950s, has died aged 103.

His son, Michael Douglas, announced the death in a statement to People magazine.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," he wrote.

"To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

 

Kirk Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2018. Picture: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.

"Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet," Douglas added.

"Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad - I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."

The actor is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anne Buydens.

Kirk Douglas in 1957 film Paths of Glory.
