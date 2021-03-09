Kindy kids soak up lifesaving advice from Stanthorpe fireys

Stanthorpe Fire and Rescue Auxiliary Captain Ian Barnden and Auxiliary firefighter Reece Lancaster-Kelly with the kids from Kids Korner Child Care. Picture: QFES

It’s knowledge their parents and families hope they’ll never need, but a new push wants to ensure the Granite Belt’s youngest are prepared for any emergency that comes their way.

The Stanthorpe Fire Station welcomed a dozen children aged between two and five from the town’s Kids Korner centre for a play-based tour and learning session.

Watching her students’ eager faces as they learned about different firefighting equipment and apparatuses, Kids Korner centre director Rebecca Leotta said the visit was inspired by the class’ play groups.

“We’ve had a lot of children interested in the fire brigade dress-ups and vehicles (at the centre), so we thought we would extend our learning to people who help us in our community,” Mrs Leotta said.

“I’d like to try and work more in the community here, because there’s a lot of people in the community who help us.

“We’re trying to instil in the children that there are police, ambulance men and women, doctors, teachers, and more. Yes, their (equipment) can be big and noisy, but they’re actually here to help.”

For Stanthorpe Fire and Rescue Auxiliary captain Ian Barnden, introducing kindergarten-aged children to their work gave them potentially lifesaving skills.

“It’s a good thing for us to do – the kids love the fire trucks because they’re so big and have all that gear and everything,” Mr Barnden said.

“They had a climb in the truck as well, we just try to make it as fun as we can so they know if they ever need someone to help them, we’re always there to lend them a hand.

“In Year 1 we do our ‘Fire Ed’ program, but with the little kids we try to make them aware that firefighters are our friends and if they need us we’ll be there. They don’t need to be scared.”

You can contact the Stanthorpe Fire Station on (07) 4667 5166.