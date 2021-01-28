Menu
Hardworking father Rick Clayton identified as victim of horror Pinkenba workplace incident
News

‘Kind hearted’ father-of-three killed on worksite

by Bianca Hrovat
28th Jan 2021 10:43 AM
The man who died in a workplace incident involving heavy machinery at Pinkenba on January 22 has been identified as father-of-three Rick 'Wicks' Clayton.

Rick was critically injured on a worksite at Main Beach Rd at around 2.30am.

 

Rick Clayton leaves behind his long term partner and three children.
Emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to his social media accounts, Rick had worked as an excavator and truck driver at the Byrne Resources Group recycling plant since October.

Rick leaves behind his long term partner Nikki Hensey and his three children.

Family friend Rebecca Lee described Rick as a "kind-hearted, hardworking, funny, life-loving man who loved his family unconditionally".

 

 

 

Rick Clayton and partner Nikki Hensey recently moved to Queensland to 'make a better life' for their family.
"Rick and his family moved to Queensland from Melbourne just over two years ago and have been working so hard to make a better life for themselves," she said.

"Rick would work six days, nights … whatever it took to provide for his family."

Ms Lee set up a GoFundMe for the grieving family, hoping to help them cover the mounting costs of rent, food and essentials.

 

Rick Clayton died in a workplace incident at Pinkenba.
"All I'm asking is for a little help to raise some much needed money for a family who is now in an uncertain financial situation," Ms Lee said.

"I know the next coming weeks (and) months (are) going to be very hard on this family."

Since the fund began taking donations more than 50 people have contributed upwards of $5600 to help the family.

Investigations are ongoing as to the cause of Rick's death, but it is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

Originally published as 'Kind hearted' father-of-three killed on Brisbane worksite

accident death workplace incident

