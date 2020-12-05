Menu
Killarney First Responders volunteer Val Flint was recognised for 13 years’ service. Picture: QAS
News

Killarney volunteer recognised for decade of service

Jessica Paul
5th Dec 2020 11:00 AM
INTERNATIONAL Volunteer Day gives thanks to the most selfless members of their community, and today one Killarney woman was recognised across Queensland for more than a decade of service.

Queensland Ambulance Service took advantage of the day to give Killarney First Responders volunteer Val Flint special recognition, thanking her for 13 years of dedicated service.

Determined to not let age or life get in the way of giving back to her community, the 70-year-old told QAS she would have to be dragged “kicking and screaming” away from her work.

“Sometimes it’s the little jobs. Just knowing you do the absolute best you could do in that situation, everyday – that helps me sleep,” Val said.

“I love helping anyone that needs to be helped, in any way whatsoever.

“I’m very community minded – always have been, always will be.”

One of the most memorable parts of Val’s long volunteering career was treating members of her own community, including an 11-year-old boy suffering cardiac arrest who lived just down the road.

“We’ve been trained quite well to do this job. I remember during that case, my adrenaline was just pumping,” she said.

“We go to so many jobs like this that have an impact on us and we’re lucky we have such great peer support within the QAS.

“I just love this job. When you first get to an incident and the people the people that called you see you’ve arrived, the relief you see on their face that someone is there to help them.”

Warwick Daily News

