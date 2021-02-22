Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two teenage boys are currently being questioned by authorities. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Two teenage boys are currently being questioned by authorities. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Kids torched house as two slept: police

by Erin Lyons
22nd Feb 2021 7:01 AM

Two young boys have been arrested after allegedly setting a house on fire in the NSW southern tablelands.

Police will allege the teenagers, aged 14 and 13, doused the home in an accelerant before setting it alight and hurling a table through a window.

A 64-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were asleep in the home at the time. They were both unharmed.

Emergency crews were called to the property on Chisholm Street just before 6am Sunday.

Fire & Rescue NSW quickly extinguished the blaze and police established a crime scene.

Officers arrested the two boys just a few hours later before they were taken to Goulburn Police Station.

"The teens were interviewed and will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act," NSW Police said in a statement.

The house sustained minor damage.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as Kids torched house as two slept: cops

More Stories

arson fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inland Rail could ‘annihilate’ Southern Downs family farm

        Premium Content Inland Rail could ‘annihilate’ Southern Downs family farm

        News ‘It’s saying if you do everything right to get your piece of paradise, someone could come along and say it’s all worth nothing now.’

        Initials kickstart six-year mission to remember war heroes

        Premium Content Initials kickstart six-year mission to remember war heroes

        News LEST WE FORGET: A painstaking journey to immortalise Stanthorpe’s WWI soldiers has...

        Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Premium Content Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Technology Planned changes to Messenger could stop child abuse reports: Dutton

        Calls to unmask repeat DV offenders

        Premium Content Calls to unmask repeat DV offenders

        Crime Victims and families call for repeat DV offenders to be unmasked