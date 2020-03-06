Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services have rushed to a three-vehicle crash at Elimbah this morning.
Emergency services have rushed to a three-vehicle crash at Elimbah this morning.
News

Three injured, traffic delayed in Bruce Hwy pile-up

Ashley Carter
by
6th Mar 2020 7:10 AM | Updated: 8:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have been hospitalised and traffic is delayed after a multi-vehicle crash on a Bruce Highway on-ramp at Elimbah this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the three-vehicle crash on the Steve Irwin Way on-ramp just after 6.30am and threated seven people, including three children, at the scene.

She said they all appeared to have suffered minor injuries in the crash. Three of those patients were taken to Caboolture Hospital and were all in stable conditions.

All lanes of the Bruce Highway were affected heading south towards Brisbane and delays were expected. Witnesses reported cars "backed up for kilometres".

Community Newsletter SignUp
bruce highway elimbah queensland ambulance service scd traffic steve irwin way
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayoral candidate has last-minute change of heart

        premium_icon Mayoral candidate has last-minute change of heart

        News RATE rises and water charges are ‘hurting’ the community, says nominee.

        COUNCIL Q&A: 28 candidates respond to your questions

        premium_icon COUNCIL Q&A: 28 candidates respond to your questions

        News Our reader’s have come up with the questions. Council hopefuls have responded. Do...

        Looking back to see how far we have come

        premium_icon Looking back to see how far we have come

        News Granite Belt Drought Assist reflect on how far our region has come in 12 months

        TP HYSTERIA: Stanthorpe shelves stripped of product

        premium_icon TP HYSTERIA: Stanthorpe shelves stripped of product

        News In bizarre scenes, Stanthorpe residents have been seen with trolleys full of toilet...