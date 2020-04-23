Kids in the bush to benefit from tasty bake off

Denise Ingram and Anne Lindsay with BUSHkids' Adela Caruso (middle) at the cheque handover. (Note: photo was taken prior to social distancing regulations).

A BIT of lighthearted competition has paid dividends for one local group who’ve been the beneficiary of a donation.

If we cast our minds back to the Stanthorpe Show, the gingerbread house competition proved to be one of this year’s surprise hits.

With a host of entries, organisers decided to throw a competition that pit kids and adults against one another to make the best gingerbread house.

“We had at least a couple hundred there watching on,” Dee Both from the organising committee said.

“It was probably the biggest crowd we’d ever had for a cookery event.”

Upon completion, the gingerbread housed were auctioned off by Anne Lindsay.

More than $800 was raised, which has since been donated to BUSHkids.

The organisation works to support vulnerable children in the community.

“The whole point of doing what we did was because of the drought we wanted to create some fun, have laugh, see some smiles and raise money for a good cause,” Ms Booth said.

Ms Booth gave credit to Wendy Maitland from Heritage Bank, who was the instigator of the idea.

As to whether it’ll run again next year, Ms Booth is unsure.

“The cookery committee is yet to meet to discuss all that.

“We can’t say yes definitely. But if it’s not on next year then the year after we’ll look at doing it as it was a lot of fun,” she said.