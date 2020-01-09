Kangaroo Island fires: Army urge residents to leave

RESIDENTS of Parndana on Kangaroo Island have been urged to leave their town as a fire bears down.

A Watch and Act message is current for a flare-up just north of Parndana. The army is in the town assisting with the evacuation.

Extreme fire conditions are expected today, and the CFS expects multiple flare-ups across the Ravine fire, which encompasses about a third of KI.

Meanwhile, a fire that burnt about 4ha in Kersbrook near the Barossa Valley is considered suspicious and police are investigating.

The fire north of Parndana broke broke control lines earlier this morning and is now heading towards the town. It was contained but then flared up again just before 10am.

The western side of Kangaroo Island is under a bushfire advice message and outbreaks are possible under the severe weather conditions.

There are six Armoured Personnel Carriers - based at Edinburgh in Adelaide's north - heading to Kangaroo Island on the Sealink Ferry.

Meanwhile, an alert was issued for residents in the Williamstown, Mt Crawford and Kersbrook area where a fire sparked in the South Para Reservoir and burnt about 4ha.

The fire has been contained but police are now investigating it.

The CFS urged Vivonne Bay residents to leave yesterday due to high fuel loads and poor defendability - they feared existing fires could break containment lines on Thursday.

While stressing the evacuation is a "pre-emptive relocation", CFS incident controller Ray Jackson said "now is the time to leave" and urged Vivonne Bay residents not to return home until Friday, if it is deemed safe to do so.

He warned firefighters may not be able to protect the community if the fire breaks containment lines on Thursday, when temperatures are expected to soar above 40C with strong winds predicted.

Total fire bans and a fire danger rating of Severe have been declared for six districts: Lower Eyre Peninsula, Mid North, Mount Lofty Ranges, Yorke Peninsula, Kangaroo Island and the Lower South East.

"The challenge with Vivonne Bay is the vegetation within the community, the houses are surrounded by vegetation," Mr Jackson said.

"At the moment the fire is not running towards Vivonne Bay - I need to stress that - it is about being pre-emptive, making sure that community is safe prior to any changes to wind or the fire jumps out.

"For the last three days our focus has been strengthening that eastern control line so that we can make sure that we can put everything in place to keep the fire from running south into the community."

Seal Bay Conservation Park is also closed from Thursday, until further notice.

