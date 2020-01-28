KFC’s witty response to drug request

It left some social media users stunned, but the majority of Twitter users found it hilarious.

It's not very often a global fast-food franchise comments on a social media post, but when a Twitter user suggested mixing a certain drug in KFC's chicken recipe, the popular chain was forced to reply.

Leslie Davidson, from the UK, generated more than 31,000 likes and thousands of comments after he updated his Twitter status to read: "Empty mdma into your kfc for a zinger pinger jaw swinger."

A Twitter user’s comment about a KFC psychoactive drug reference has garnered plenty of reaction online, including from KFC itself. Picture: Twitter/KFCUK&Ireland

The fast-food chain in Ireland & the UK were quick to respond with its comment surpassing the original tweet with likes and comments. Picture: Twitter/KFCUK&Ireland

"Steady on Les," one person responded.

"And the award for 'Best Tweet Of 2020' goes to …" added another.

"Loooool I'm done," said a third.

KFC Ireland & UK were quick to respond, denying the psychoactive drug has anything to do with its signature 11 herbs and spices recipe.

"Can confirm; this is NOT one of the 11 herbs and spices …" it responded.

The fast-food chain's tweet also went viral, surpassing Leslie's with 131,000 likes and more than 20,000 retweets.

When one user asked "why" they don't use the drug in recipes, KFC simply responded: "Because that's illegal, Marc."

Fans loved their social media antics, with many praising the team on Twitter.

"Whoever does the twitter account for @KFC_UKI needs a pay rise just for this," one person said, leaving several "laughing" emojis.

"Payrise or P45, it's really in the balance at this point tbh," KFC said as it continued to interact with the thousands of commenters.

The chain also followed the tweet up with a gif of a chicken on a turntable captioned: "I regret nothing."