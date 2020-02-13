KFC’s $90 chicken-decorated clogs

Crocs and KFC have teamed up to launch a new footwear range and the shoes have already been spotted on street style stars at New York Fashion Week.

When it comes to a fashion-forward shoe, a pair of Crocs isn't the sort of footwear that normally springs to mind.

But it seems if you add a chicken wing or two, and the humble rubber item is immediately transformed and now worthy of a place at this year's New York Fashion Week.

KFC and Crocs have now teamed up to debut a shoe which has already been snapped on stylish fashionistas attending New York Fashion Week.

The clogs feature signature KFC bucket stripes printed fried chicken imagery and bizarrely chicken-scented shoe charms.

The limited-edition "Bucket Clog" made its debut on the feet of global artist Me Love Me, who teamed her sky-high platforms with a sequined jumpsuit.

While attending shows during New York Fashion Week, global artist Me Love Me a Lot (MLMA) debuted the sky-high, KFC-themed platform. Picture: Instagram/melovemealot

The shoes come in two unisex versions - the Kentucky Fried Chicken x Crocs Bucket Clog, a platform-style, and the Kentucky Fried Chicken x Crocs Classic Clog, which features a low-to-the-ground sole.

"Combining the unmistakeable look of our world-famous fried chicken and signature KFC bucket, with the unparalleled comfort and style of Crocs, these shoes are what fried chicken footwear dreams are made of," said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO.

Both of the limited edition Crocs will be available for purchase for $89.99 (USD $59.99) later this year, KFC said in a press release

The mega-platform bucket clogs worn by MLMA will not be available to the general public.

If you want to make an interesting statement, the Crocs will be available to the public later in the year. Picture: Supplied

"As Crocs continues to create new, unexpected brand collaborations, we're thrilled with this 'bucket list' partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken that will bring fans an unbelievably fun and fashionable take on our classic clog," said Terence Reilly, Crocs' senior vice president and chief marketing officer, in the press release.

Eager style hounds hoping to nab a pair of the limited edition shoe are advised to sign up on Crocs.com to receive a reminder of when the chicken clogs are about to drop.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission