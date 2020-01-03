Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons, left, at Khloe Kardashian’s birthday. Picture: Instagram
Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons, left, at Khloe Kardashian’s birthday. Picture: Instagram
Basketball

Kendall and Ben ‘back on again’

by New York Post
3rd Jan 2020 10:21 AM

KENDALL Jenner rang in the new year with a familiar face.

The New York Post reports that the 24-year-old supermodel and ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons hit Philadelphia restaurant Attico, which the 76ers point guard reportedly rented out for a New Year's Eve party, according to TMZ.

He and Jenner arrived together at 11.30pm, joining revellers for the fun-filled party.

Jenner and Philadelphia 76ers star Simmons, 23, have been fuelling reconciliation rumours since early December when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star returned to the City of Brotherly Love for Simmons' game.

First linked with Simmons in May 2018, Jenner was reported to have dumped him  back in May last year after one year together.

Kendall Jenner seen getting off of a boat with Ben Simmons in Mexico. Picture: Supplied
Kendall Jenner seen getting off of a boat with Ben Simmons in Mexico. Picture: Supplied

 

Following the split, Jenner was rumoured to be dating Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, while Simmons had allegedly moved on with Australian model Talia Richman.

Prior to Simmons, Jenner was in a relationship with Pistons forward Blake Griffin.

Kendall Jenner supporting Ben Simmons. Picture: Twitter
Kendall Jenner supporting Ben Simmons. Picture: Twitter

A rep for Jenner did not immediately return the Post's request for comment.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission

More Stories

Show More
ben simmons kendall jenner
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Committed community member announces his return

        premium_icon Committed community member announces his return

        News Southern Downs committed community member is making a return, announcing his candidacy for the March 2020 local government elections.

        Help in hard times, learning new skills in good company

        Help in hard times, learning new skills in good company

        News A group of women enjoyed a day learning a new patchwork pattern

        Secret revealed: How these ladies are staying motivated in 2020

        premium_icon Secret revealed: How these ladies are staying motivated in...

        News Check out what these women are doing to stay fit and healthy in 2020.

        PHOTOS: Locals chase blues away on New Year’s Day

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Locals chase blues away on New Year’s Day

        News Locals were kicking back among the vines today at the annual Granite Rockin’ Blues...