Keith’s candid comments about Nicole

Keith Urban has credited his wife Nicole Kidman for making him more "fearless" in a candid new interview ahead of the release of his new album.

Speaking to Stellar, the country music star opened up about the impact his wife of 14 years has had on him creatively, while admitting his troubled past "is right behind (him)".

"I have not one but three rehabs in my history. Although the last one was in 2006, it's still there - my past is what it is. I just keep moving forward," he said.

Nicole Kidman made Keith Urban more ‘fearless’ according to his interview in Stellar. Picture: Instagram

Urban has discussed his past addictions before, revealing that he went to rehab twice before marrying Kidman. Four months into their marriage, the actress reportedly staged an intervention, and Urban finally got sober for good.

Not only has Kidman, 53, helped the star battle his demons, Urban, 52, says she has also had a major influence on his musical taste and output, including his latest album The Speed Of Now Part 1.

"Nic's definitely had a big impact on my music in the last five to six years particularly," he told Stellar.

"I'm more fearless with my artistry," he said, adding, "I definitely married up. Isn't that what we're all supposed to be doing? She's just very willing to try things; that's rubbed off on me."

In a far more revealing interview, Urban said Kidman was his muse once before.

The country music star admitted he penned the song Gemini, in which he sings about a woman who is a "maniac in bed" about his wife of more than a decade.

"The song is actually about Nicole," Urban told British publication iNews.

But the Grammy-winner said his Big Little Lies star wife wasn't embarrassed by the highly personal song, in which he sings about her "waking to make love in the middle of the night".

"She loves it," he added.

Urban is this week’s Stellar cover star. Picture: Supplied.

The parents to Sunday, 12, and Faith, 9, flew home to Australia in July and set up camp in Byron Bay, where Kidman is now producing and filming an upcoming TV adaptation of Big Little Lies writer Liane Moriarty's novel Nine Perfect Strangers.

While Urban said they're happy to be back in Australia close to Kidman's family (his are in Queensland), the move rubbed many people the wrong way when it was first announced.

Kicking off on Twitter, a number of Aussie wondered how the couple managed to bypass hotel quarantine.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian had said there were "no exemptions" from hotel quarantine for returned travellers, despite reports Kidman and Urban were allowed to isolate at their holiday home in regional NSW.

It was reported in July that the family flew back to Sydney from the United States on a private jet and were allowed to isolate at their home in Sutton Forest ahead of the filming of Kidman's new mini-series.

IF.com.au reported that an agreement had been reached between the federal government, Screen Australia and the NSW Government to allow the overseas cast of Nine Perfect Strangers - including Melissa McCarthy and Luke Evans - to quarantine in Australia for 14 days at an unspecified facility.

Berejiklian maintained that the cast and crew had not been given an exemption, but were rather permitted to quarantine at a separate location from the hotels being used to hold others returning from overseas.

"Apparently there is strict quarantine, it's just a question of where you have the quarantine, and the whole film crew is all in one hotel," she said.

"The only issue there was the location of the quarantine but please know that everybody, it doesn't matter who they are - can I be very clear on this - there is no exemption for anybody from quarantine and that's why NSW has been so successful."

Kidman and Urban are believed to have completed their 14 days of isolation in their $6.5 million mansion in the Southern Highlands.

