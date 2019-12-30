Kei man pulls out of Australian Open

KEI Nishikori has pulled out of the Australian Open.

The Japanese star - who is currently ranked No.13 in the world - said an ongoing elbow injury had forced him to miss the year's first grand slam and the ATP Cup.

"Unfortunately I have to pull out of the ATP Cup and the Aussie Open," he said on Monday.

"Today, together with my team, we have made this decision as I am still not 100 per cent ready (or) healthy to compete at the highest level.

"This decision was not taken lightly as Australia is one of my favourite places to compete.

"Together with my team I will keep working hard to be back on court as soon as possible. Thanks for all the support."

Nishikori - who has made four Australian Open quarter-finals - has not played since he fell to Australian Alex de Minaur in the third round of the US Open in August and had surgery on his elbow in the off-season.