Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Nymboida River
The Nymboida River
Breaking

Kayaker dies on Nymboida river north of Dorrigo

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
4th Feb 2021 3:19 PM | Updated: 5th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died while kayaking on the Nymboida River, north of Dorrigo this afternoon.

About 1pm today emergency services were called to the Nymboida River, near Lower Bielsdown Road at Tallowwood Ridge following reports a kayaker had overturned and become trapped between rocks in the waterway.

A family member notified emergency services and an operation commenced.

A short time later, the body of a man in his 40s was located.

READ: How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

A crime scene has been established and will be held overnight, as a recovery operation commences - utilising officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District, PolAir, Police Rescue and police divers.

State Emergency Services confirmed units from Coffs Harbour, Dorrigo, Bellingen and Urunga were tasked to support NSW Police in an operation.

Units offered included specialist flood rescue in-water operators, flood boat operators and a vertical rescue team.

Upon arrival the SES teams were notified they were no longer required.

The Coffs Coast and Clarence Valley is immensely popular with kayakers, drawn to the large number of picturesque rivers offering challenging white water experiences.

More Stories

nymboida river
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Don’t get caught out’: Qld braces for Victoria fallout

        Premium Content ‘Don’t get caught out’: Qld braces for Victoria fallout

        Health While Qld’s Health Minister has declared the Hotel Grand Chancellor cluster is over, a warning has been issued for Queensland travellers returning from Victoria

        Bring back boot camps for kid crims: Newman

        Premium Content Bring back boot camps for kid crims: Newman

        News Campbell Newman says boot camps should be revisited

        Facebook groups fight back against youth crime scourge

        Premium Content Facebook groups fight back against youth crime scourge

        Crime How Queenslanders are using Facebook groups to tackle youth crime

        How Qld police are helping bikies escape gang life

        Premium Content How Qld police are helping bikies escape gang life

        News Queensland police offer ‘exit program’ to help bikies leave gang life