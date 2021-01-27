Katter crime compo scheme revealed

VICTIMS of crime in designated "hot spots" could claim thousands of dollars compensation under a new Katter's Australian Party plan.

Standard rates of compensation for various offenders would be payable to victims who live in crime hot spots under the party's proposal.

This new scheme would be another key feature in the party's plan to help combat the systemic crime problems plaguing North Queensland.

A formula would be used to compare the statewide offence average with those locations, with high property crime areas declared hot spots.

Currently under Queensland law only people directly injured in an act of violence in the state can apply for financial assistance.

KAP will propose that if communities have at least six consecutive months of crime rates for relevant offences 25 per cent higher than the state average, victims would be able to claim damages. The party will take the idea to the government next month.

KAP leader Robbie Katter said under the proposed scheme, most major cities in North Queensland would be hot spots.

He said Queensland Police Service data showed that in December the statewide average for unlawful entry offences was 59.48 per 100,000 people.

In Cairns it was 98.30, in Townsville 132.41 and 292.68 in Mount Isa. In the 12 months to January 25, there were 3268 unlawful entries in Townsville, which equates to $16.34m in compensation, based on the party's proposed $5000 for victims of home and business break-ins.

Mr Katter said under the proposal, the state government could be up for compensation worth millions in just a month.

"We think with the threat of less money to feed into their southeast Queensland electorates and over-inflated bureaucracy in 1 William Street, they'll be far more willing to try new solutions that might actually stop crime and turn these kids into useful members of the community," he said.

Townsville's Labor members Scott Stewart, Aaron Harper and Les Walker have all backed the state government's plan to combat crime.

At the weekend, Mr Walker and Mr Stewart met with Youth Justice Minister Leanne Linard, who was in town to meet with local child safety staff and Cleveland Youth Detention Centre staff.

Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto said the state government needed to be "incentivised" to behave differently.

