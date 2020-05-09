Menu
Comedian Peter Rowsthorn is now working as a truckie. Supplied for Mercury / Pulse
News

Kath and Kim star now earning living as a truckie

8th May 2020 4:31 PM

THERE'S a new star on the road but it's not quite who you think.

Kath and Kim star Peter Rowsthorn, who played Kim's husband Brett Craig, has turned to truck driving to earn money amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The comedian said he'd lost $40,000 worth of his usual work thanks to restrictions, but his brother came to the rescue and offered him a job in the family trucking business.

So he got his trucking licence and is now enjoying life on the road.

He told Sunrise it was a job he could do and an industry that was still operating.

"It'll be fun, I'm trying to embrace it and it''ll keep the wheels turning for the family … it's going to be great," said Peter, who also MC'd the Trucking Australia awards dinner in Perth last year.

