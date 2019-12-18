Menu
Kate Middleton and Prince William had a bit of an awkward moment during a UK TV Christmas special. Picture: BBC
TV

Kate, Wills’ awkward TV moment

by Staff writers
18th Dec 2019 5:01 AM

Kate Middleton appeared to shrug off her husband Prince William's hand during a Christmas TV special in the UK.

The royal couple appeared on A Berry Royal Christmas with former Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry, but it's what Kate did during the show that had royal watchers amused.

The show culminated with Kate and William hosting a Christmas party for charity workers and volunteers who will spend their holiday seasons working. As the couple sat down for a chat with volunteers, the Duchess of Cambridge appeared to shrug off William's hand when he placed it on her shoulder.

 

Fans pointed out an awkward moment between the royal couple during a UK TV Christmas special. Picture: BBC
Kate Middleton and Prince William appeared on the BBC TV show, A Berry Royal Christmas. Picture: BBC screenshot
"She moved with a quickness," commented one fan on Twitter, while a second wrote: "Awkward! Too awkward!! They should have cut it out!"

Another noted: "Kate shaking off William's hand on her shoulder during #ABerryRoyalChristmas."

Another added: "What just happened here???? Ouch!"

"I really can't stop watching this," said another Twitter user, while a second penned: "Very awkward indeed."

 

 

Another Twitter user had their own theory: "I think he tickled her back or shoulder. She did move but there were no dirty looks or even a facial reaction."

"It was not really long enough of a clip to really tell what was going on, but both seem to be in good humour."

Meanwhile, others defended Kate's response, pointing out it wasn't an appropriate moment for PDA.

 

Prince William, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Mary Berry appeared on UK TV in A Berry Royal Christmas. Picture: BBC via AP
"I like the way they interact, it's professional. I don't want to see excessive hand holding and back rubbing. It's awkward, like you're intruding on a private moment," commented one, while a second added: "They're not supposed to show PDA."

"Why can't people just be content with the fact that she didn't feel a PDA was appropriate at that moment/at that event," said another via social media. "It wasn't about them, it was about all the volunteers."

 

The couple made Christmas meringue roulades. Picture: BBC via AP
