Karl’s ex set to spill divorce secrets

Just when it appeared the scandal surrounding Karl Stefanovic's divorce had finally petered out, it's set to once again hit the public eye.

According to The Australian, the Today host's ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn will reveal more details about the bitter breakdown of their 21-year marriage in Seven West Media's new podcast series, Divorce Story - Surviving Separation.

Stefanovic and Thorburn split in 2016.

Stefanovic and Thorburn - who share three children together - announced their break-up in 2016.

The TV presenter recently announced he is expecting a baby girl with his new wife, Jasmine Yarbrough.

Stefanovic is now expecting a child with Yarbrough. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Thorburn has said her separation from Stefanovic was hardly amicable - and the timing of her new venture comes as he battles to rebuild his public reputation amid struggling Today ratings.

In October 2017, she told Woman's Day that her ex-husband was now "dead" to her.

"The children still have a father but I don't have a husband," she said. "He really is dead to me and no, we won't ever be friends again."

The new podcast series, being released by New Idea magazine, will be co-hosted by Thorburn and journalist Annaliese Dent.

Annaliese Dent and Thorburn will co-host the Divorce podcast for New Idea. Picture: Yianni Aspradakis

Just five months after his 2016 split from Thorburn, Stefanovic began a relationship with Yarbrough, whom he married in December 2018.

The turmoil in his personal life affected Stefanovic's popularity, particularly with female viewers of the Today show, and after months of mounting pressure at Channel 9, he was sacked from the breakfast show at the end of 2018.

"Personally, it was a bit hard because I thought a lot of people do go through relationship difficulties and, unfortunately, for me that was in a very public way, but that's what happens when you're a public person," Stefanovic told Neil Mitchell on 3AW in January.

"But I thought, 'Well hang on, a lot of people go through this, and why is mine such a big deal?' I still don't know why it was.

"I got divorced, I did find love again, and I'm sorry if people are offended by that, but it's made me really happy."

Stefanovic spent a year in exile in 2019, and he told Mitchell that he went through some "genuinely black times".

"Look, my life hasn't been that difficult, and I think there are people out there who have far worse going on … so I'm not going to rabbit on about how difficult my life was," he said. "But there was certainly periods where I thought, 'Oh my god, all I've ever done is really work hard and try and do the best I could for a show or network'. And then I thought, 'Well, hang on a second, how have I got it so wrong?'"

Stefanovic is now back on the Today show alongside Allison Langdon, whom he was full of praise for during the radio interview.