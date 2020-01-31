Kaos set to reign over Bondfield arena

HIGH-FLYING antics and death-defying stunts will take centre stage at the Peter Bondfield Arena tonight and tomorrow night.

The FMX Kaos International Freestyle Team are in Stanthorpe with a new show, state of the art infrastructure, presentation, new team riders, new show layout and new tricks.

"With FMX Kaos only using the best in the business, you will witness a world first at the Stanthorpe Show in the form of a Crazy Backflip variation," Ray Hunter from FMX Kaos said.

"We do have another world first but you will have to stay tuned to find out more prior to the event.

"There is one more thing, you need to be a part of the Extreme VIP experience, this is where one family per day gets to hang out with the FMX Kaos team riders, get personal autographs and selfies with the riders.

"Also, for one person per family, they get an FMX Kaos kit, which includes shirt, hat, stickers, wristband, lanyard and more.

"We are very excited to be back at the Stanthorpe Show once again," Mr Hunter said.

The bikes will hit the arena, sandwiched between lawnmower racing and the fireworks.