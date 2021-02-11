Juveniles steal car, drive over 130km to country town

A gang of juveniles as young as 13-years-old have gone on a 130km joyride from Brisbane’s West End to Kilcoy in a stolen vehicle (file image).

A gang of juveniles as young as 13-years-old have gone on an alleged 130km joyride in a stolen vehicle from Brisbane's West End to Kilcoy.

The juveniles, ranging in age from 13 to 16 from Brisbane and Cherbourg, allegedly stole a car and have become allegedly tangled in a series of theft offences throughout their journey across southeast Queensland.

According to Toogoolawah police officer in charge sergeant John Cumner, the vehicle used in the joyride was stolen from West End earlier that day.

Multiple police officers from Lowood, Esk and Toogoolawah tracked the juveniles, who in Kilcoy, fled the stolen vehicle, police will allege.

Sergeant Cumner said a 14-year-old female, 15-year-old male and 16-year-old male were remanded in custody to appear in the Caboolture Children's court on February 26.

The other juveniles involved were charged and released on bail to appear in the same court on February 17.