‘Justice league’ of North Qld mayors calls for fairer deal

Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson with members of the new Regional Queensland Council of Mayors at a meeting this week.

Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson with members of the new Regional Queensland Council of Mayors at a meeting this week.

There's a new Justice League in Queensland - but its members aren't out to solve crime or catch bad guys.

Instead these community heroes, better known as our local mayors in regional Queensland, are calling for a "fairer deal" in their patch.

Executive members of the new Regional Queensland Council of Mayors Incorporated include the mayors of Mackay, Whitsunday, Cook, Douglas, Cairns, Townsville and Charters Towers.

Work is under way to recruit more regional councils to become members.

The group's executive met for the first time in Mackay this week, with its first action to call on the State Government to release an eight-month-old report into a review of the State Emergency Service.

Regional Queensland Council of Mayors chair Greg Williamson said the members felt there was a need to create an advocacy group for regional Queensland.

"One and a half million people north of Bundaberg are delivering a significant amount of the state's GDP (gross domestic product)," Cr Williamson said.

"It's worthwhile for the state to pay a great deal of attention to us, because a lot of their dollars come out of this region.

"We are about getting a fair deal of the Queensland GDP.

"Regional Queensland is equally as important as southeast Queensland."

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Cr Williamson said the group would advocate on issues such as roads, energy costs, water security and social infrastructure.

The Regional Queensland Council of Mayors is expected to hold its second meeting in Whitsunday next month.